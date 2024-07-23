The First Descendant is nerfing Fortress farm after all

The First Descendant players were excited about Nexon’s recent announcement regarding the farming buffs, but it ended up being a translation error.

In a follow-up post to X on July 22, The First Descendant provided a correcting statement regarding the farming changes: “So, we would like to inform you, that we’re preparing a patch without completely blocking The Fortress Outpost issue and to keep allowing the players to enjoy playing like before. However, at the same time, we will update the Fortress – Vulgus Strategic Outpost to match the efficiency of other farming locations.”

So long, infinite farm. Image via Nexon

The developer clarified it aims to maintain the Valby-run playstyle players use for this farm, but the reward efficiency of the Fortress outpost will be adjusted to “balance it with other regions.”

The Vulgus Strategic Outpost in the Fortress is currently the most popular farming spot in The First Descendant due to a bug that causes enemies to spawn infinitely. If you use Valby, you can run around in circles and kill enemies for hours, collecting Gold, Kuiper Shards, and loot.

The original statement from the director of The First Descendant, Minseok Joo, wrote the developer would match the efficiency of other farming locations to match Vulgus Strategic Outpost in the Fortress. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case anymore, and the Fortress is getting nerfed with the upcoming Hotfix 1.0.4.

On the upside, the Hotfix 1.0.4 still includes improved Gold efficiency in Special Operations, which should make up for the nerf. In the meantime, you have until the update rolls out to farm the Fortress Outpost as much as possible. We expect the patch to go live on Thursday, July 25, so make these days count.

