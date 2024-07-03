How to farm Kuiper Shards in The First Descendant

There are several types of currency to collect in The First Descendant, and keeping your balances afloat can be tricky—but we’ve got the tips you need to farm Kuiper Shards.

Kuiper Shards are a vital currency in The First Descendant as they are used to upgrade and combine Modules, and there’s nothing worse than planning to improve your build with an upgrade and noticing you’re short on Kuiper Shards.

While it can be quite easy to farm Gold in The First Descendant, boosting your Kuiper Shard balance can be more time-consuming, but we’ve got the strategy you need to farm Kuiper Shards fast.

Best Kuiper Shard farming strategy in The First Descendant

Visit Silicon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to obtain Kuiper Shards in The First Descendant is by dismantling any Modules you don’t need. To do this, head to Silicon in Albion, located at the point marked on the map above, and click the Dismantle Modules option.

I recommend selecting any duplicate Modules you have, especially if you have more than two of the same one. To make things easier, use the Select Duplicate Modules option in the Dismantle Modules menu to select all your duplicates—just double-check the rare ones before you confirm the dismantle. Otherwise, they will be lost.

Sell your wares. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t have any excess Modules for dismantling, you can earn Modules easily by completing any mission. As well as being provided as completion rewards, they will periodically drop from enemies.

Basic missions are a good way to get a small number of Modules to dismantle for Kuiper Shards, but these will often be the most common, which provide the least Kuiper Shards when dismantled, so try to farm for higher-tier Modules if you can.

The best way to do this is by completing Void Intercept Missions, which provide a heap of rewards, but you should make sure to use public matchmaking or assemble your own squad as these enemies are tough to beat.

