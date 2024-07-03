How to farm Gold fast in The First Descendant

There’s plenty to collect in The First Descendant, but you won’t get far without huge amounts of Gold. Research is costly, but we’ll tell you how to farm Gold quickly so that your bank account is never in the red.

Gold in The First Descendant is the primary form of currency and, unlike Caliber, is easily obtainable without spending a penny in the game—but you have to work hard to keep your balance afloat for all your expensive flurries.

Fear not, though, as our Gold farming guide will have you feeling like Scrooge McDuck.

Best Gold farming strategy in The First Descendant

Easy money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to get Gold in The First Descendant is by killing enemies, so opt for missions and game modes that provide hordes of enemies to destroy. With this approach, you can quickly earn hundreds of thousands.

In my experience, completing Special Operations is the best way to farm Gold quickly. Whenever I’ve been short on Gold, I’ve entered Special Operations—specifically the Block Kuiper Mining Special Operation in the Sterile Land.

Alongside picking up Gold dropped by the enemy, you also earn rewards every two waves, which provides plenty of Gold. For example, I completed four waves of the Block Kuiper Mining Special Operation and got 100,000 Gold as a reward, alongside everything I looted.

Every two waves completed in this Special Operation has a chance of providing a high amount of Gold as a reward, all the way up to a whopping 330,000 Gold for completing every wave—though there’s just a 6.5 percent chance of that.

Still, wave eight has over a 50 percent chance of providing 150,000 Gold alongside all the Gold from the other levels. In total, you can earn almost 700,000 Gold as rewards alone, plus whatever you’ve looted along the way.

