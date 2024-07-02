Caliber is the premium currency in The First Descendant, and it’s used to buy everything from the battle pass to skins and cosmetics. The devs obviously want you to open your wallet to get some Caliber, but is that the only way to get it?

Here’s how to get Caliber in The First Descendant.

How to get Caliber in The First Descendant

Get your wallet out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to get Caliber in The First Descendant, and unfortunately, both of them need you to get your wallet out:

Buy Caliber with real money

Earn Caliber from the Premium battle pass

Buying Caliber is self-explanatory. There are six packs with different amounts of Caliber, and you get a small amount extra if you buy bigger packs.

While the regular battle pass is available to all players, only those who buy the Premium battle pass (500 Caliber) can get some Caliber back if they progress far enough. You can earn a total of 300 Caliber back after finishing the entire battle pass.

You gotta spend Caliber to earn back Caliber. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it’s disappointing that you can’t earn Caliber by just playing the game, you have to keep in mind The First Descendant is a free-to-play game with no content restrictions, and the developers and publishers need to make money somehow.

Other ways to earn Caliber in The First Descendant

You can get some stuff for free… but no Caliber, yet. Image via Nexon

There aren’t currently any other ways to earn Caliber in The First Descendant, but this will likely change in the future.

PlayStation is giving away a free The First Descendant Play Pack to all players with PlayStation Plus. There are also Twitch Drops for players who tune in and watch content creators who stream the game. While neither of these gives out Caliber, that could change soon.

Keep an eye out for more Twitch Drops, Prime Gaming rewards, PS Plus, Xbox, and even on the official The First Descendant Discord channel so you don’t miss out on any potential giveaways. For now, unfortunately, you need to open your wallet and give Nexon some money if you want the sweet Caliber.

