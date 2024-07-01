All The First Descendant Twitch drops and how to claim them

To celebrate the launch of the game, The First Descendant offers multiple Twitch drops you can earn by watching the game on Twitch. Here’s everything you need to know about The First Descendant Twitch drops, including what they are and how to get them.

All The First Descendant Twitch drops

Five Twitch drops are available for The First Descendant when the game launches on July 2 at 2am CT. You can get all of them by watching Twitch channels in The First Descendant category.

Here are all The First Descendant Twitch drops and their required watch time:

15 minutes: “Pizza” chest attachment

“Pizza” chest attachment 30 minutes: 15,000 Gold and 1,500 Kuiper Shards

15,000 Gold and 1,500 Kuiper Shards 60 minutes: “Gloomy” emote

“Gloomy” emote 90 minutes: “Twitch Color” Paints

“Twitch Color” Paints 120 minutes: “X-Ray” back attachment

You get rewards based on cumulative watch time, which means you only have to watch two hours of livestreams to get all the rewards.

How to claim The First Descendant Twitch drops

To claim The First Descendant Twitch drops, link your Twitch and game accounts. You can do that on the official The First Descendant website once the drops go live or via Twitch in the Drops & Rewards menu when you click on your profile.

Launch the stream in the background and go back to your daily routine while earning loot at the same time. You can track your progress by clicking on your Twitch profile or above the chat window. There’s a progress bar until the next drop, and after you watch the required time, you’ll get a notification saying you got the drop.

After you unlock a drop, head into the Drops & Rewards menu on Twitch and claim it there. Although not specified in the official post, Twitch drops will likely arrive via the Mailbox in Albion or any other social space of The First Descendant.

