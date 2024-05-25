The First Descendant character in an open hangar
How to get and use Paint in The First Descendant

Got to look the part.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: May 25, 2024 11:57 am

Fashion is just as important as your weapons and builds, and no one can tell you otherwise. This is why the First Descendant has a Paint system that allows you to fine-tune your looks almost exactly the way you want them. 

There are a few caveats to this system, though, so here’s everything you need to know about how to get and use Paint in The First Descendant.

How to get Paint in The First Descendant

Spectrum Chart Combination in The First Decendant
Not the most player-friendly feature. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To color your outfits in The First Descendant, you need to craft Paint of a color you want. You can craft Paints at the Spectrum Chart Combiner station in Albion. It’s right near the Workbench.

To craft Paint, you need the following materials:

  • Atom Topcoat
  • Oort Stone
  • Spectrometer

The only way to get these materials is to buy them from the Shop with Caliber (the game’s premium currency). In the Paint Material tab, you can buy each material individually (at 25 Caliber per piece) or in bundles of one, three, and five.

Head back to the Spectrum Chart Combination station, select the combination quantity, and confirm it. Unfortunately, the Paint you get from this is random. You can’t focus on a specific color, so if you’re unlucky, you might have to spend even more Caliber to try and get the one you want, with no guarantee.

How to use Paint in The First Descendant

Gley in The First Descendant customization screen
Or stick with the default look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you do have your Paints, head to the Customize tab, select Descendant Skins, and choose a skin you want to customize. Another downside of this system is you can only customize skins, not the original Descendant outfits. So if you want to look cool, you have to pick up a cosmetic from the Shop first.

Select a Head or a Body skin, and on the right-hand side, you can apply Paints. Every item has multiple paintable elements (they glow in blue when a Paint slot is selected), so choose the one you want to color, select the Paint, and apply it.

After you color a skin, the Paint is tied to that skin. This means you can freely color any element of the skin with this color—but to paint a different skin, you have to craft another Paint at the Spectrum Chart Combination.

