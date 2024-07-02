Image Credit: Bethesda
The First Descendant pre-season battle pass: All rewards, weapons, and cosmetics

Lots to earn.
Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Jul 2, 2024

The First Descendant is now available after a full launch, and as you’d expect with a live-service title, a battle pass is available to purchase with plenty of rewards—and we’ve detailed them all for you.

The First Descendant pre-season battle pass has both a premium (paid for) track and a free track for rewards that don’t require spending any money, though you’ll obviously get a lot more rewards if you splash the cash.

You can see all the details for the pre-season battle pass in The First Descendant below.

All The First Descendant pre-season battle pass rewartds

The shop page for the pre-season battle pass in The First Descendant.
Splash out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 96 levels of rewards available in The First Descendant pre-season battle pass, the majority of which are only obtainable if you purchase the Premium Upgrade for 500 Caliber. However, there are some free rewards available.

If you stick to the free track, you can earn new weapons, Sprays, Paints, and Weapon Skins, while the Premium Upgrade provides more of the same as well as Caliber, EXP boosts, Enhancement Materials, and more.

There is currently an error with the battle pass, as the Sigvore’s Proof weapon is listed as a reward at different levels with no differences. We’ll update this article when the issue is resolved.

LevelRewardTypeFree/Premium
OneSigvore’s ProofLauncherPremium
TwoPrecision Phase ExchangerEnhancement MaterialFree
ThreeDescendant EXP Gain +30% (One day)Functional ItemPremium
FourIronheartSprayFree
FiveReconnaissance Contribution BadgeName CardPremium
SixClear PinkCommon PaintFree
Seven25x CaliberCurrencyPremium
EightPlay CongasEmotePremium
Nine30x Bonus CoinCurrencyPremium
10GladiatorWeapon Skin (Gangster)Free
11Gold Gain +30% (One day)Functional ItemPremium
12Delivery TrackerWeapon Skin (Recipient Unknown)Premium
13Alternative WhiteCommon PaintFree
14Precision Phase ExchangerEnhancement MaterialPremium
1525x CaliberCurrencyPremium
16Sigvore’s ProofWeapon (Launcher)Free
17Precision Phase ExchangerEnhancement MaterialPremium
18Weapon Proficiency EXP Gain +30% (One day)Functional ItemPremium
19WhistleEmoteFree
20Fine Adjustment Control AxisEnhancement MaterialPremium
21Bunny-Ears StrapChest AttachmentFree
22Metal Matte GoldCommon PaintPremium
2325x CaliberCurrencyPremium
24Run, HamsterBack AttachmentPremium
2530x Bonus CoinCurrencyPremium
26Kuiper Shard Gain +30% (One day)Functional ItemPremium
27Black SwanWeapon Skin (Cygnus)Free
28CasingsSprayPremium
29Precise Ion AcceleratorEnhancement MaterialFree
30Matte Dark GrayCommon PaintPremium
3125x CaliberCurrencyPremium
32Advanced Material EngineeringGrappling HookPremium
33Keep AwayWeapon Skin (Tamed Beast)Premium
34Descendant EXP Gain +30% (One day)Functional ItemPremium
35Precision Phase ExchangerEnhancement MaterialPremium
36Blue EyesWeapon Skin (Red Eye)Free
37Flex Those MusclesEmotePremium
38Matte Grassy GreenCommon PaintPremium
3925x CaliberCurrencyPremium
40Sigvore’s ProofWeapon (Launcher)Free
4130x Bonus CoinCurrencyPremium
42Gold Gain +30% (One day)Functional ItemPremium
43Precise Ion AcceleratorEnhancement MaterialFree
44Extinction EraWeapon Skin (The Age of Innovation)Premium
45Fine Adjustment Control AxisEnhancement MaterialFree
46Matte Light BlackCommon PaintPremium
4725x CaliberCurrencyPremium
48Bio ScanEcivePremium
49OasisWeapon Skin (Blue Blood Bloomer)Premium
50Weapon Proficiency EXP Gain +30% (One day)Functional ItemPremium
51Precise Ion AccelatorEnhancement MaterialFree
52Fine Adjustment Control AxisEnhancement MaterialPremium
53Here We Go AgainSprayFree
54Plastic Cobalt BlueCommon PaintPremium
5525x CaliberCurrencyPremium
56Brave SquirrelChest AttachmentPremium
5730x Bonus CoinCurrencyPremium
58Kuiper Shard Gain +30% (One day)Functional ItemPremium
59Matte GrayCommon PaintPremium
60Precision Phase ExchangerEnhancement MaterialFree
61Fine Adjustment Control AxisEnhancement MaterialPremium
62Shard WelderWeapon Skin (Moon Fragment)Premium
6325x CaliberCurrencyPremium
64Sigvore’s ProofWeapon (Launcher)Free
6530x Bonus CoinCurrencyPremium
66Descendant EXP Gain +30% (One day)Functional ItemPremium
67Fine Adjustment Control AxisEnhancement MaterialFree
68Precise Ion AccelatorEnhancement MaterialPremium
69Seasoned ExplorerWeapon Skin (Explorer’s Path)Free
70Leather Matte YellowCommon PaintPremium
7125x CaliberCurrencyPremium
72Red CardEmotePremium
7330x Bonus CoinCurrencyPremium
74Gold Gain +30% (One day)Functional ItemPremium
75Plastic White PistachioCommon PaintPremium
76Ingr CookieSprayFree
77Precise Ion AccelatorEnhancement MaterialPremium
78ColoredUI ThemePremium
7925x CaliberCurrencyPremium
80Roaring CaligoWeapon Skin (Caligo’s Horn)Premium
8130x Bonus CoinCurrencyPremium
82Weapon Proficiency EXP Gain +30% (One day)Functional ItemPremium
83Precision Phase ExchangerEnhancement MaterialPremium
84Bloodstained FangWeapon Skin (Hungry Hound)Free
85HeartEcivePremium
86Matte VioletCommon PaintPremium
8725x CaliberCurrencyPremium
88Sigvore’s ProofWeapon (Launcher)Premium
8930x Bonus CoinCurrencyPremium
90Kuiper Shard Gain +30% (One day)Functional ItemPremium
91Shiny Metal RedCommon PaintPremium
92Finger FramingEmoteFree
93DynamiteChest AttachmentPremium
94Precision Phase ExchangerEnhancement MaterialPremium
9525x CaliberCurrencyPremium
96Complete VerificationWeapon Skin (Sigvore’s Proof)Premium
