The First Descendant pre-season battle pass: All rewards, weapons, and cosmetics

The First Descendant is now available after a full launch, and as you’d expect with a live-service title, a battle pass is available to purchase with plenty of rewards—and we’ve detailed them all for you.

The First Descendant pre-season battle pass has both a premium (paid for) track and a free track for rewards that don’t require spending any money, though you’ll obviously get a lot more rewards if you splash the cash.

You can see all the details for the pre-season battle pass in The First Descendant below.

All The First Descendant pre-season battle pass rewartds

Splash out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 96 levels of rewards available in The First Descendant pre-season battle pass, the majority of which are only obtainable if you purchase the Premium Upgrade for 500 Caliber. However, there are some free rewards available.

If you stick to the free track, you can earn new weapons, Sprays, Paints, and Weapon Skins, while the Premium Upgrade provides more of the same as well as Caliber, EXP boosts, Enhancement Materials, and more.

There is currently an error with the battle pass, as the Sigvore’s Proof weapon is listed as a reward at different levels with no differences. We’ll update this article when the issue is resolved.

Level Reward Type Free/Premium One Sigvore’s Proof Launcher Premium Two Precision Phase Exchanger Enhancement Material Free Three Descendant EXP Gain +30% (One day) Functional Item Premium Four Ironheart Spray Free Five Reconnaissance Contribution Badge Name Card Premium Six Clear Pink Common Paint Free Seven 25x Caliber Currency Premium Eight Play Congas Emote Premium Nine 30x Bonus Coin Currency Premium 10 Gladiator Weapon Skin (Gangster) Free 11 Gold Gain +30% (One day) Functional Item Premium 12 Delivery Tracker Weapon Skin (Recipient Unknown) Premium 13 Alternative White Common Paint Free 14 Precision Phase Exchanger Enhancement Material Premium 15 25x Caliber Currency Premium 16 Sigvore’s Proof Weapon (Launcher) Free 17 Precision Phase Exchanger Enhancement Material Premium 18 Weapon Proficiency EXP Gain +30% (One day) Functional Item Premium 19 Whistle Emote Free 20 Fine Adjustment Control Axis Enhancement Material Premium 21 Bunny-Ears Strap Chest Attachment Free 22 Metal Matte Gold Common Paint Premium 23 25x Caliber Currency Premium 24 Run, Hamster Back Attachment Premium 25 30x Bonus Coin Currency Premium 26 Kuiper Shard Gain +30% (One day) Functional Item Premium 27 Black Swan Weapon Skin (Cygnus) Free 28 Casings Spray Premium 29 Precise Ion Accelerator Enhancement Material Free 30 Matte Dark Gray Common Paint Premium 31 25x Caliber Currency Premium 32 Advanced Material Engineering Grappling Hook Premium 33 Keep Away Weapon Skin (Tamed Beast) Premium 34 Descendant EXP Gain +30% (One day) Functional Item Premium 35 Precision Phase Exchanger Enhancement Material Premium 36 Blue Eyes Weapon Skin (Red Eye) Free 37 Flex Those Muscles Emote Premium 38 Matte Grassy Green Common Paint Premium 39 25x Caliber Currency Premium 40 Sigvore’s Proof Weapon (Launcher) Free 41 30x Bonus Coin Currency Premium 42 Gold Gain +30% (One day) Functional Item Premium 43 Precise Ion Accelerator Enhancement Material Free 44 Extinction Era Weapon Skin (The Age of Innovation) Premium 45 Fine Adjustment Control Axis Enhancement Material Free 46 Matte Light Black Common Paint Premium 47 25x Caliber Currency Premium 48 Bio Scan Ecive Premium 49 Oasis Weapon Skin (Blue Blood Bloomer) Premium 50 Weapon Proficiency EXP Gain +30% (One day) Functional Item Premium 51 Precise Ion Accelator Enhancement Material Free 52 Fine Adjustment Control Axis Enhancement Material Premium 53 Here We Go Again Spray Free 54 Plastic Cobalt Blue Common Paint Premium 55 25x Caliber Currency Premium 56 Brave Squirrel Chest Attachment Premium 57 30x Bonus Coin Currency Premium 58 Kuiper Shard Gain +30% (One day) Functional Item Premium 59 Matte Gray Common Paint Premium 60 Precision Phase Exchanger Enhancement Material Free 61 Fine Adjustment Control Axis Enhancement Material Premium 62 Shard Welder Weapon Skin (Moon Fragment) Premium 63 25x Caliber Currency Premium 64 Sigvore’s Proof Weapon (Launcher) Free 65 30x Bonus Coin Currency Premium 66 Descendant EXP Gain +30% (One day) Functional Item Premium 67 Fine Adjustment Control Axis Enhancement Material Free 68 Precise Ion Accelator Enhancement Material Premium 69 Seasoned Explorer Weapon Skin (Explorer’s Path) Free 70 Leather Matte Yellow Common Paint Premium 71 25x Caliber Currency Premium 72 Red Card Emote Premium 73 30x Bonus Coin Currency Premium 74 Gold Gain +30% (One day) Functional Item Premium 75 Plastic White Pistachio Common Paint Premium 76 Ingr Cookie Spray Free 77 Precise Ion Accelator Enhancement Material Premium 78 Colored UI Theme Premium 79 25x Caliber Currency Premium 80 Roaring Caligo Weapon Skin (Caligo’s Horn) Premium 81 30x Bonus Coin Currency Premium 82 Weapon Proficiency EXP Gain +30% (One day) Functional Item Premium 83 Precision Phase Exchanger Enhancement Material Premium 84 Bloodstained Fang Weapon Skin (Hungry Hound) Free 85 Heart Ecive Premium 86 Matte Violet Common Paint Premium 87 25x Caliber Currency Premium 88 Sigvore’s Proof Weapon (Launcher) Premium 89 30x Bonus Coin Currency Premium 90 Kuiper Shard Gain +30% (One day) Functional Item Premium 91 Shiny Metal Red Common Paint Premium 92 Finger Framing Emote Free 93 Dynamite Chest Attachment Premium 94 Precision Phase Exchanger Enhancement Material Premium 95 25x Caliber Currency Premium 96 Complete Verification Weapon Skin (Sigvore’s Proof) Premium

