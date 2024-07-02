The First Descendant pre-season battle pass: All rewards, weapons, and cosmetics

The First Descendant is now available after a full launch, and as you’d expect with a live-service title, a battle pass is available to purchase with plenty of rewards—and we’ve detailed them all for you.
The First Descendant pre-season battle pass has both a premium (paid for) track and a free track for rewards that don’t require spending any money, though you’ll obviously get a lot more rewards if you splash the cash.
You can see all the details for the pre-season battle pass in The First Descendant below.
All The First Descendant pre-season battle pass rewartds
There are 96 levels of rewards available in The First Descendant pre-season battle pass, the majority of which are only obtainable if you purchase the Premium Upgrade for 500 Caliber. However, there are some free rewards available.
If you stick to the free track, you can earn new weapons, Sprays, Paints, and Weapon Skins, while the Premium Upgrade provides more of the same as well as Caliber, EXP boosts, Enhancement Materials, and more.
There is currently an error with the battle pass, as the Sigvore’s Proof weapon is listed as a reward at different levels with no differences. We’ll update this article when the issue is resolved.
|Level
|Reward
|Type
|Free/Premium
|One
|Sigvore’s Proof
|Launcher
|Premium
|Two
|Precision Phase Exchanger
|Enhancement Material
|Free
|Three
|Descendant EXP Gain +30% (One day)
|Functional Item
|Premium
|Four
|Ironheart
|Spray
|Free
|Five
|Reconnaissance Contribution Badge
|Name Card
|Premium
|Six
|Clear Pink
|Common Paint
|Free
|Seven
|25x Caliber
|Currency
|Premium
|Eight
|Play Congas
|Emote
|Premium
|Nine
|30x Bonus Coin
|Currency
|Premium
|
|10
|Gladiator
|Weapon Skin (Gangster)
|Free
|11
|Gold Gain +30% (One day)
|Functional Item
|Premium
|12
|Delivery Tracker
|Weapon Skin (Recipient Unknown)
|Premium
|13
|Alternative White
|Common Paint
|Free
|14
|Precision Phase Exchanger
|Enhancement Material
|Premium
|15
|25x Caliber
|Currency
|Premium
|16
|Sigvore’s Proof
|Weapon (Launcher)
|Free
|17
|Precision Phase Exchanger
|Enhancement Material
|Premium
|18
|Weapon Proficiency EXP Gain +30% (One day)
|Functional Item
|Premium
|19
|Whistle
|Emote
|Free
|
|20
|Fine Adjustment Control Axis
|Enhancement Material
|Premium
|21
|Bunny-Ears Strap
|Chest Attachment
|Free
|22
|Metal Matte Gold
|Common Paint
|Premium
|23
|25x Caliber
|Currency
|Premium
|24
|Run, Hamster
|Back Attachment
|Premium
|25
|30x Bonus Coin
|Currency
|Premium
|26
|Kuiper Shard Gain +30% (One day)
|Functional Item
|Premium
|27
|Black Swan
|Weapon Skin (Cygnus)
|Free
|28
|Casings
|Spray
|Premium
|29
|Precise Ion Accelerator
|Enhancement Material
|Free
|
|30
|Matte Dark Gray
|Common Paint
|Premium
|31
|25x Caliber
|Currency
|Premium
|32
|Advanced Material Engineering
|Grappling Hook
|Premium
|33
|Keep Away
|Weapon Skin (Tamed Beast)
|Premium
|34
|Descendant EXP Gain +30% (One day)
|Functional Item
|Premium
|35
|Precision Phase Exchanger
|Enhancement Material
|Premium
|36
|Blue Eyes
|Weapon Skin (Red Eye)
|Free
|37
|Flex Those Muscles
|Emote
|Premium
|38
|Matte Grassy Green
|Common Paint
|Premium
|39
|25x Caliber
|Currency
|Premium
|
|40
|Sigvore’s Proof
|Weapon (Launcher)
|Free
|41
|30x Bonus Coin
|Currency
|Premium
|42
|Gold Gain +30% (One day)
|Functional Item
|Premium
|43
|Precise Ion Accelerator
|Enhancement Material
|Free
|44
|Extinction Era
|Weapon Skin (The Age of Innovation)
|Premium
|45
|Fine Adjustment Control Axis
|Enhancement Material
|Free
|46
|Matte Light Black
|Common Paint
|Premium
|47
|25x Caliber
|Currency
|Premium
|48
|Bio Scan
|Ecive
|Premium
|49
|Oasis
|Weapon Skin (Blue Blood Bloomer)
|Premium
|
|50
|Weapon Proficiency EXP Gain +30% (One day)
|Functional Item
|Premium
|51
|Precise Ion Accelator
|Enhancement Material
|Free
|52
|Fine Adjustment Control Axis
|Enhancement Material
|Premium
|53
|Here We Go Again
|Spray
|Free
|54
|Plastic Cobalt Blue
|Common Paint
|Premium
|55
|25x Caliber
|Currency
|Premium
|56
|Brave Squirrel
|Chest Attachment
|Premium
|57
|30x Bonus Coin
|Currency
|Premium
|58
|Kuiper Shard Gain +30% (One day)
|Functional Item
|Premium
|59
|Matte Gray
|Common Paint
|Premium
|
|60
|Precision Phase Exchanger
|Enhancement Material
|Free
|61
|Fine Adjustment Control Axis
|Enhancement Material
|Premium
|62
|Shard Welder
|Weapon Skin (Moon Fragment)
|Premium
|63
|25x Caliber
|Currency
|Premium
|64
|Sigvore’s Proof
|Weapon (Launcher)
|Free
|65
|30x Bonus Coin
|Currency
|Premium
|66
|Descendant EXP Gain +30% (One day)
|Functional Item
|Premium
|67
|Fine Adjustment Control Axis
|Enhancement Material
|Free
|68
|Precise Ion Accelator
|Enhancement Material
|Premium
|69
|Seasoned Explorer
|Weapon Skin (Explorer’s Path)
|Free
|
|70
|Leather Matte Yellow
|Common Paint
|Premium
|71
|25x Caliber
|Currency
|Premium
|72
|Red Card
|Emote
|Premium
|73
|30x Bonus Coin
|Currency
|Premium
|74
|Gold Gain +30% (One day)
|Functional Item
|Premium
|75
|Plastic White Pistachio
|Common Paint
|Premium
|76
|Ingr Cookie
|Spray
|Free
|77
|Precise Ion Accelator
|Enhancement Material
|Premium
|78
|Colored
|UI Theme
|Premium
|79
|25x Caliber
|Currency
|Premium
|
|80
|Roaring Caligo
|Weapon Skin (Caligo’s Horn)
|Premium
|81
|30x Bonus Coin
|Currency
|Premium
|82
|Weapon Proficiency EXP Gain +30% (One day)
|Functional Item
|Premium
|83
|Precision Phase Exchanger
|Enhancement Material
|Premium
|84
|Bloodstained Fang
|Weapon Skin (Hungry Hound)
|Free
|85
|Heart
|Ecive
|Premium
|86
|Matte Violet
|Common Paint
|Premium
|87
|25x Caliber
|Currency
|Premium
|88
|Sigvore’s Proof
|Weapon (Launcher)
|Premium
|89
|30x Bonus Coin
|Currency
|Premium
|90
|Kuiper Shard Gain +30% (One day)
|Functional Item
|Premium
|91
|Shiny Metal Red
|Common Paint
|Premium
|92
|Finger Framing
|Emote
|Free
|93
|Dynamite
|Chest Attachment
|Premium
|94
|Precision Phase Exchanger
|Enhancement Material
|Premium
|95
|25x Caliber
|Currency
|Premium
|96
|Complete Verification
|Weapon Skin (Sigvore’s Proof)
|Premium