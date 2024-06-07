The First Descendant release countdown: Exact start time and date

It’s time for The First Descendant to leave early access and we’re celebrating the moment with a full look at its release countdown, as well as extra info on its start time.

Recommended Videos

The First Descendant has had a successful period in the popular early access stage of development. Players have been able to sample a large chunk of the fascinating looter shooter, but the time for testing’s over. We already know the answers to big questions such as what is the title’s max level, how to change character, and if it’s pay to win, but one thought is on the mind and it concerns The First Descendant‘s full release.

The First Descendant release date

I was born for this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Summer Game Fest 2024 tease confirmed a July 2, 2024 release date for The First Descendant as it releases on a variety of different platforms. Along with a new trailer to show the final product, the upcoming shooter’s X (formerly Twitter) social page shared the trailer and confirmation of the final release date.

For a more detailed look at when this is, here’s a live countdown.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 3 : 2 : 2 3 : 0 4 : 3 0

This is as far as our knowledge goes though as the developer has neglected to reveal if The First Descendent has specific releases per region. For now, we’ll presume that it’s set for a universal midnight launch across all formats.

Check out the new trailer from #SGF2024!



📢The First Descendant official release date announced

✅ Hop in July 2nd

🎮 Wishlist now : https://t.co/Gp2QhjeLbb pic.twitter.com/QkdOOadmko — The First Descendant (@FirstDescendant) June 7, 2024

The First Descendant will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC—so no one should feel left out, even those on last-gen consoles.

We’ve also answered a bunch of other burning questions about The First Descendant to ensure you’re up-to-date: If it’s going to have crossplay, and how to get one of the most useful materials in the TPS—Amorphous Material.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy