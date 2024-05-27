Two characters stand in a puddle in a misty clearing with a half-destroyed house in The First Descendants.
Screenshot via Nexon
Is The First Descendant crossplay or cross-platform?

Do PC Descendants get to play with Console Descendants?
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: May 27, 2024 07:19 am

The First Descendant will soon launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and if you’re wondering about crossplay and cross-progression, you’ve come to the right place.

Does The First Descendant have crossplay or cross-platform play?

The First Descendant character is playing conga drums
All beta tests went well without any major issues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, it does. During the second beta test of The First Descendant, we actually got a glimpse of crossplay where PlayStation and Xbox players teamed up with Steam players. The open beta test went surprisingly well so we have high hopes about the full release

Even better, The First Descendant will have last-gen versions available, so even PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will get to enjoy Nexon’s new looter-shooter.

Does The First Descendant have cross-platform progression?

The starting Descendants in The First Descendant
Not only can you switch your character, you can also switch your platform. Image via Nexon

Yes, it does. While we still haven’t had a chance to test out the cross-platform progression, Nexon has confirmed that the option will be available. In an interview with God is a Geek, the producer Beom-jun Lee said:

“Yes, that’s right. We support both cross-play and cross-progression, so you can play freely on any platform with shared progression. This cross-platform support starts during the upcoming Crossplay Open Beta, so we hope you’ll check it out”.

Cross-platform progression may not be available at launch, so we’ll have to wait and see. It’s wonderful to see a free-to-play game launch on so many platforms and allow all its players to play together.

