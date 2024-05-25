When will The First Descendant release?

If you’re looking for a third-person co-op action RPG shooter in an expansive world full of machines to destroy, then The First Descendant would be a great choice for you.

Recommended Videos

The First Descendant is set after the Colossus have taken over the planet. The descendants are superhumans with supreme physical and magical strength who are fighting evil. They are humanity’s last hope against the Colossus, and gather their power from ancient ancestors who are banking on them to restore peace in Ingris.

If the world’s setting intrigues you, here’s when the game releases so that you can mark your calendars.

When is The First Descendant coming out?

The First Descendant’s graphics look very realistic. Image via Nexon Games

According to the game’s trailer, which was revealed during the Game Awards 2023, The First Descendant will be released in summer 2024. The developers have confirmed the title will be free-to-play at launch and should offer microtransactions for players to purchase cosmetics and more.

Even though we don’t have a fixed release date, you can still join the game’s final test on May 25 with your Steam account to taste what the developers have in store for you. The game will feature a ton of new content for players, allowing you to explore the vibrant world and try out new features as the developers roll them out on the server.

Once you jump into the world, you will have multiple classes like Ajax, Freyna, Valby, and others who have distinct skills to aid your cause and take down enemies. After the technical test is over, players can look forward to the game’s full launch—after the developers release an exact date for the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more