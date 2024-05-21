The First Descendant: A player in battle
The First Descendant

The First Descendant price: Is it free-to-play?

Prepare your budget.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: May 21, 2024

If you are wondering how the highly anticipated looter shooter, The First Descendant, will affect your budget at launch, you have come to the right place for an answer.

Flaunting a release window of Summer 2024, The First Descendant is set to bring an engaging third-person co-op action RPG shooter experience to our tables, so the hype around it is natural. Considering its impending launch, many fans wonder if it’s free to play or if they need to start preparing their pockets to deal with its price tag.

If you have the same query, don’t worry—we have included The First Descendant’s pricing below.

Is The First Descendant free to play? Pricing details explained

The First Descendant: Player stares at a facility
What is it going to cost you? Image via Nexon Games

Thrifty gamers would be pleased to know that The First Descendant will be a free-to-play title, like most live-service shooter games. On launch day, you can download the game on PC via Steam and Xbox and PlayStation consoles via their respective stores.

At the time of writing, the game is currently in its “Final Technical Test” phase. You can request access to it via its Steam page, but access isn’t guaranteed.

Of course, being a free-to-play game comes with some caveats. The First Descendant will likely have microtransactions to support its development. Now, if it’s just optional cosmetics, players can always choose to avoid such purchases. But if the developers choose to monetize gameplay-altering content, considering how controversial pay-to-win is, it’d certainly cause a lot of stir in the community.

Nexon Games is yet to confirm details about The First Descendant’s monetization system, so it may not be the best time to conclude anything. For now, it won’t cost you a penny to install it.

