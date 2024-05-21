How to play The First Descendant Technical Test (beta)

It’s been a long road, and now only one beta test is left before The First Descendant’s full release. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming The First Descendant Technical Test, including how to play it and what to expect.

Recommended Videos

How to join The First Descendant Technical Test

Wonder what’s changed? Image via NEXON

The First Descendant Final Technical Test is available for PC via Steam. It’s open to everyone, so search for The First Descendant on Steam and download the beta during the testing period to play it.

The beta test takes place from May 25 to May 27. But if you want to prepare in advance, you can pre-load the game one day early. The pre-load is available from May 24 until the test’s start.

The First Descendant Technical Test, explained

This Technical Test is the last The First Descendant beta before the game’s launch in the summer of 2024. This test is for technical verification purposes, but it will also introduce some new content we haven’t seen in previous playtests.

One of the new features is Weapon Readjustment, which allows you to change stats on certain weapons to better suit your playstyle. On top of that, there are two new fields (mission types) for each Zone available in the beta. The Void Fragment is a field where you destroy the fragment using only the Descendant’s abilities to earn Void Shards. The Shards can then be spent in the second field, Void Fusion Reactor, to summon enemies and earn rewards for defeating them.

Aside from new content, the test features various events and free Caliber currency to easily experience new items added to the in-game store.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more