The First Descendant Technical Test release countdown: Exact start time and date

The First Descendant is a new entry into the looter shooter genre, and its technical test represents a great chance to get locked and (re)loaded.

Recommended Videos

You, too, can become The First Descendant in the spectacular-looking third-person shooter and transcend and descend into the action firsthand. Like other games in early development, The First Descendant is undergoing a technical test to test the waters, so to speak.

Similar to a beta, the technical test is useful in ascertaining the integrity of a title’s online infrastructure—so let’s see when The First Descendant‘s is.

The First Descendant Technical Test release time and date

A stern test awaits. Image via NEXON Games

The First Descendant‘s Technical Test officially gets underway on May 25, 2024, and the developer has confirmed it begins at 2am CT on launch day.

If you’re looking for some other regional start times, look forward to the Technical Test’s rollout in the following time zones: 12pm PT / 3am ET / 8am BST.

If that wasn’t enough to put some powder into your keg, here’s a live look at The First Descendant‘s Technical Test start time, courtesy of our up-to-date timer:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 2 : 1 : 1 4 : 0 9 : 3 0 beta doesn’t carry over, so you need to start from scratch, I’m afraid. Once the Technical Test is out of the way, though, we can look ahead to The First Descendant‘s full release .” data-enddate=”1716620400″ data-largestUnit=”week” data-smallestunit=”second”>

Once we do reach that stage, you can look forward to defeating The Devourer and unlocking new characters as well.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more