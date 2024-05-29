Main social space of The First Descendant
Image via NEXON
Category:
The First Descendant

All The First Descendant platforms, listed

Good news for all, except Nintendo Switch players
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: May 29, 2024 09:55 am

The First Descendant is set to release this summer after a hugely successful open beta in September of last year. If you are hoping to get stuck into Nexon’s upcoming looter shooter, you might be wondering what platforms The First Descendant will release on. 

Recommended Videos

With this in mind, let’s check out the platforms you will be able to play The First Descendant on when it comes out.

What platforms will The First Descendant be released on?

The First Descendant character is playing conga drums
Nothing like a bit of conga drums to lighten the mood. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to Nexon’s official website, The First Descendant will be coming to almost every gaming platform. The game is going to be released on both the current and the previous generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles—the PlayStation 4, the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X|S, and the Xbox One—as well as on the PC via Steam

This is great news for the gaming community, as it means that plenty of players will be able to hop into a game no matter what their chosen platform is (except the Nintendo Switch). Whether you are a current- or a previous-generation console player, you’ll be able to play The First Descendant as soon as it releases, with cross-platform play to boot. Steam is also very accessible for PC gamers, so if PC is your preferred platform, then you’ll be able to play The First Descendant with ease.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is The First Descendant pay to win?
Bunny from The First Descendant standing around
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
Is The First Descendant pay to win?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 28, 2024
Read Article Is The First Descendant crossplay or cross-platform?
Two characters stand in a puddle in a misty clearing with a half-destroyed house in The First Descendants.
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
Is The First Descendant crossplay or cross-platform?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 27, 2024
Read Article How to get and open Amorphous Material in The First Descendant
StunningBeauty boss in The First Descendant
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
How to get and open Amorphous Material in The First Descendant
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is The First Descendant pay to win?
Bunny from The First Descendant standing around
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
Is The First Descendant pay to win?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 28, 2024
Read Article Is The First Descendant crossplay or cross-platform?
Two characters stand in a puddle in a misty clearing with a half-destroyed house in The First Descendants.
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
Is The First Descendant crossplay or cross-platform?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 27, 2024
Read Article How to get and open Amorphous Material in The First Descendant
StunningBeauty boss in The First Descendant
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
How to get and open Amorphous Material in The First Descendant
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 26, 2024
Author
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.