All The First Descendant platforms, listed

The First Descendant is set to release this summer after a hugely successful open beta in September of last year. If you are hoping to get stuck into Nexon’s upcoming looter shooter, you might be wondering what platforms The First Descendant will release on.

With this in mind, let’s check out the platforms you will be able to play The First Descendant on when it comes out.

What platforms will The First Descendant be released on?

According to Nexon’s official website, The First Descendant will be coming to almost every gaming platform. The game is going to be released on both the current and the previous generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles—the PlayStation 4, the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X|S, and the Xbox One—as well as on the PC via Steam.

This is great news for the gaming community, as it means that plenty of players will be able to hop into a game no matter what their chosen platform is (except the Nintendo Switch). Whether you are a current- or a previous-generation console player, you’ll be able to play The First Descendant as soon as it releases, with cross-platform play to boot. Steam is also very accessible for PC gamers, so if PC is your preferred platform, then you’ll be able to play The First Descendant with ease.

