The First Descendant dev details ‘endless’ endgame, with replayable story and boss fights

The endgame is the bread and butter of every looter shooter. The First Descendant is no exception, and now we have a better idea of what to expect from its endgame activities.

In a breakdown video on June 13, The First Descendant developer detailed the “endless endgame content” we can expect, including several activities to complete and goals to achieve. One of the first things mentioned is unlocking new Descendants and Ultimate weapons. Each Descendant has a unique playstyle that synergizes with specific Ultimate weapons, and the developer added that more Descendants are currently in development.

Apart from unlocking new Descendants and Ultimate weapons, the developer mentioned three distinct activities that are available after completing the main story. The first one is replaying the story at higher difficulty levels in Infiltration Operations.

Infiltration Operations are available on normal and hard difficulties, and have multiple options/modifiers, some of which you can manually enable for greater challenge and greater rewards. The rewards for these missions aren’t fixed, but change at regular intervals.

The second activity is Special Operations, which are “some of the most challenging missions” in The First Descendant. Special Operations are focused solely on combat, and there are three types of mission you can play. Every one consists of multiple rounds where you have to either defeat enemies or complete a certain objective. Your final reward depends on how many rounds you and your team managed to get through.

Last but not least are the Void Intercept battles. These are epic boss fights with giant Colossi in dedicated arenas. Each boss has unique attack patterns that require communication with other players and specific strategies to defeat.

If you participated in any of the previous The First Descendant playtests, many of these activities should be familiar to you. Void Intercept battles and other missions have a chance to drop Amorphous Material required for researching new gear, which means there’s plenty of grinding coming our way.

However, as players on Reddit pointed out, this content can only be called “endless” if the loot drop rates are abysmally low. There are only so many times you can complete a mission or defeat a boss before getting bored, so hopefully more endgame content is planned for the game after its launch on July 2.

