Does beta progress carry over in The First Descendant? Answered

The final Technical Test of The First Descendant is in full swing, and if you logged into the game, you probably noticed all your progress is wiped, and you have to start fresh. If you’re wondering where’s all your loot, I’ve got you covered.

Does beta progress carry over in The First Descendant?

It’s not that simple. Image via NEXON

No, your beta progress doesn’t carry over into the full release of The First Descendant or even between different tests. Everything you get, earn, or unlock during one beta test is limited to that testing period only.

The playtests are meant to showcase the game, which is why they often grant rewards and currency you’d usually buy for real money. This means all the free Caliber (premium currency) and pretty maid skins from the Technical Test will be gone from your account when the game launches.

The only rewards that carry over into the full release are the specific participation rewards during the testing period. These rewards include emotes and a Bear-shaped Back Trophy from the Crossplay Open Beta Event back in September 2023. If you played in the tests, you’ll get the rewards when the game launches.

The First Descendant Technical Test rewards

Unfortunately, the current Technical Test doesn’t have any participation rewards you can earn to keep. The test only lasts for two days and is purely to identify any remaining technical issues with the game.

On the upside, the game gives you a lot of Caliber to spend on cosmetics, Descendants, and even a Battle Pass during the test. It’s a great opportunity to test them all in the game to find your favorite without grinding for hours to unlock them. You can also check if your chosen character has any cool-looking skins and outfits in the shop. Fashion is important, after all.

