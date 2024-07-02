How to claim beta test rewards in The First Descendant

The First Descendant is live, and it’s finally time to claim all the rewards for playing the beta tests over the past few years. Here’s everything you need to know about beta test rewards in The First Descendant, including what they are and how to claim them.

All beta test rewards in The First Descendant

No, you’re not keeping all the skins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though the beta progress doesn’t carry over in The First Descendant, there are still six rewards you could’ve earned by participating in the Steam Beta Test in October 2022 and the Crossplay Open Beta Test in September 2023. You can find a list of all the rewards below.

Steam Beta Test rewards (October 2022):

All test participants: High Five emote

High Five emote All test participants: Two titles (Groundbreaking prefix and Explorer suffix)

Crossplay Open Beta Test rewards (Septmeber 2023):

All test participants: Send Heart emote

Send Heart emote All test participants: Trendsetter Bunny head skin

Trendsetter Bunny head skin Players who reached Descendant level 20: Bear Cub back attachment

Bear Cub back attachment Players who cleared a Void Intercept Battle in hard mode: Passion spawn effect

Keep in mind that some of the reward eligibility has been expanded, which means you might get more goodies than you originally thought. Pair that with Twitch drops, and you should have a nice headstart when it comes to customization in The First Descendant.

How to get beta test rewards in The First Descendant

You got mail. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To collect your beta test rewards from previous playtests, complete the introductory operation and make your way to Albion, the main social hub in The First Descendant. Head to the mailbox on the left side of the spawn area (it should have a blinking yellow icon) and interact with it to claim the rewards.

Make sure you play the game with the account you used for the beta tests to get your rewards. If you didn’t have anything in your mailbox, it’s likely because the servers are under pressure due to launch, and you have to wait until they arrive.

