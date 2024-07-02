Image Credit: Bethesda
Image via NEXON
The First Descendant

The First Descendant Caliber (currency) bug, explained

Well, something had to go wrong during the launch.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 04:10 am

The First Descendant is out, and, like with all online launches, some things aren’t exactly going according to plan. There are crashes, memory leaks, and missing PBT rewards, but the one thing that’s affecting everyone is missing Caliber.

Here’s everything we know about The First Descendant Caliber (currency) bug.

I didn’t receive my Caliber in The First Descendant

The First Descendant Premium currency prices
Where’s my CALIBER? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you bought a Caliber pack in The First Descendant but didn’t receive anything, then you aren’t alone. In fact, it seems nobody received their Caliber after purchase. The official Discord is plagued with many players complaining about not getting their currency. Fortunately, the developers responded to this growing complaint, and here’s what they said on the official Discord server:

A discord message from The First Descendant discord mod
They are working on it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Greetings Descendants. We have identified an issue where there is a delay in the delivery of Caliber upon payment and Twitch Drops reward.

■ Found issue

  • Delay upon Caliber delivery into inventory
  • Delay in Twitch Drops reward

We are working swiftly to determine the cause and will implement a fix as soon as possible. Once the issue has been resolved, we will update you through this notice. “

When will I get my Caliber in The First Descendant?

You should receive your Caliber via in-game mail or in-game shop relatively soon. You might even get a compensation reward because of the issue. These things happen in live-service games, and developers often send out gifts as apologies to players who were affected.

Being a free-to-play game, the last thing The First Descendant needs is players not wanting to buy premium currency, so you can bet this is a top priority issue for the developers. For now, just enjoy the game.

