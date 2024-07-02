Does The First Descendant have microtransactions?

Let’s see if The First Descendant developer Nexon Games has implemented the ever-controversial practice of microtransactions into the looter shooter.

Recommended Videos

The First Descendant has finally launched, and newcomers are curious to see if it features microtransactions.

We can never get away from the fact microtransactions changed gaming forever. They are the main source of revenue for free-to-play titles, and despite constant opposition, MTX are here to stay.

Are there microtransactions in The First Descendant? Explained

You can spend money if you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Quite simply, The First Descendant has microtransactions. So, if you have some spare cash lying around, you can use it to buy some flashy cosmetics and show off to other players.

The First Descendant is free to play, so it’s no surprise it features microtransactions at launch. The shooter uses a premium currency called Caliber—which suffered problems due to a currency bug at release—which can be earned in several ways.

The most traditional method requires you to digitally buy Caliber using real money. The First Descendant storefront advertises bundles of purchasable Caliber, with more expensive bundles offering better value for money.

The First Descendant microtransactions. Image via Nexon Games

Outside of this, the only other way to acquire Caliber for free is to earn it through the premium battle pass—which isn’t free.

Developer Nexon may broaden the microtransactions horizons in the future, but until then, buying Caliber and obtaining it through battle passes are the way.

We’ll monitor how MTX are handled moving forward, so for now, check out all characters and how to unlock them, and the full achievements and trophies list.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy