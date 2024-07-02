The First Descendant trophy guide – All achievements and trophies

The First Descendant is now available across all platforms, and, as you’d expect, there are a ton of trophies and achievements to earn on your platform. We’ve got a list of them all.
From the PlayStation-exclusive Platinum rarity trophy to a haul of 1,000 Gamerscore on Xbox, The First Descendant has a long list of tasks to earn trophies and achievements, most of which you earn through game progression.
Whether you’re having a gander for the first time or are looking to see what trophy or achievement you are missing, we’ve got you covered in our guide below.
All The First Descendant trophies and achievements
We’ve listed all The First Descendant trophies and achievements in the table below, alongside their PlayStation rarity and Xbox Gamerscore value.
|Name
|Description
|PlayStation Rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|The True Descendant
|Obtain all other trophies.
|Platinum
|N/A
|Ready to Move On?
|Complete Retrieve the Ironheart operation and return to Albion.
|Bronze
|10G
|First Sweep Operation
|Complete all available missions and Descendant duties in Kingston.
|Silver
|10G
|Hope Within the Dust
|Complete all available missions and Descendant duties in The Sterile Land.
|Silver
|10G
|Knock, Knock! Who is it?
|Complete all available missions and Descendant duties in Vespers.
|Silver
|10G
|Pre-emptive Strike for the Future
|Complete a Void Intercept Battle for the first time.
|Bronze
|10G
|I Can See the Future of the Colossi
|Complete 10 Void Intercept Battles.
|Silver
|40G
|Power! O, Infinite Power!
|Reach Mastery Rank Level 10.
|Gold
|40G
|Is This How You Insert It?
|Equip a module for the first time.
|Bronze
|10G
|This Is Great, Sevenfold
|Enhance any module to +7.
|Gold
|100G
|And Combining, to Boot
|Combine modules seven times.
|Bronze
|10G
|Execute Order 77
|Dismantle modules 77 times.
|Bronze
|10G
|Slot Maketh Module
|Assing module socket types 10 times.
|Gold
|100G
|Place for Something Special
|Expand the module capacity of a weapon that uses Special Rounds.
|Gold
|100G
|Modules Maketh Descendant
|Expand a Descendant’s Module Capacity.
|Gold
|100G
|Ready, Extract, Complete
|Level up a weapon through Weapon Transmission.
|Silver
|30G
|Growing Possibility
|Enhance a weapon’s Unique Ability for the first time.
|Gold
|100G
|Out of Weapons
|Dismantle weapons 50 times.
|Silver
|40G
|This Reaction’s a First
|Enhance a Reactor for the first time.
|Silver
|40G
|The Sensible Life of Research
|Complete research for the first time.
|Bronze
|10G
|No Hope for the Vulgus
|Obtain an Ultimate tier weapon.
|Silver
|40G
|Descendants, Assemble
|Own five Descendants.
|Silver
|40G
|What Was Always Expected
|Reach Level 40 with any Descendant.
|Silver
|40G
|Special Operation Task Squad
|Clear up to Wave Seven in the Kingston Albion Resource Defense mission.
|Silver
|40G
|Good Things Happen Twitce
|Successful remove Colossi part two times (excluding Retrieve the Ironheart operation).
|Silver
|40G
