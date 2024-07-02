The First Descendant trophy guide – All achievements and trophies

The First Descendant is now available across all platforms, and, as you’d expect, there are a ton of trophies and achievements to earn on your platform. We’ve got a list of them all.

Recommended Videos

From the PlayStation-exclusive Platinum rarity trophy to a haul of 1,000 Gamerscore on Xbox, The First Descendant has a long list of tasks to earn trophies and achievements, most of which you earn through game progression.

Whether you’re having a gander for the first time or are looking to see what trophy or achievement you are missing, we’ve got you covered in our guide below.

All The First Descendant trophies and achievements

Lots to do. Image via NEXON

We’ve listed all The First Descendant trophies and achievements in the table below, alongside their PlayStation rarity and Xbox Gamerscore value.

Name Description PlayStation Rarity Xbox Gamerscore The True Descendant Obtain all other trophies. Platinum N/A Ready to Move On? Complete Retrieve the Ironheart operation and return to Albion. Bronze 10G First Sweep Operation Complete all available missions and Descendant duties in Kingston. Silver 10G Hope Within the Dust Complete all available missions and Descendant duties in The Sterile Land. Silver 10G Knock, Knock! Who is it? Complete all available missions and Descendant duties in Vespers. Silver 10G Pre-emptive Strike for the Future Complete a Void Intercept Battle for the first time. Bronze 10G I Can See the Future of the Colossi Complete 10 Void Intercept Battles. Silver 40G Power! O, Infinite Power! Reach Mastery Rank Level 10. Gold 40G Is This How You Insert It? Equip a module for the first time. Bronze 10G This Is Great, Sevenfold Enhance any module to +7. Gold 100G And Combining, to Boot Combine modules seven times. Bronze 10G Execute Order 77 Dismantle modules 77 times. Bronze 10G Slot Maketh Module Assing module socket types 10 times. Gold 100G Place for Something Special Expand the module capacity of a weapon that uses Special Rounds. Gold 100G Modules Maketh Descendant Expand a Descendant’s Module Capacity. Gold 100G Ready, Extract, Complete Level up a weapon through Weapon Transmission. Silver 30G Growing Possibility Enhance a weapon’s Unique Ability for the first time. Gold 100G Out of Weapons Dismantle weapons 50 times. Silver 40G This Reaction’s a First Enhance a Reactor for the first time. Silver 40G The Sensible Life of Research Complete research for the first time. Bronze 10G No Hope for the Vulgus Obtain an Ultimate tier weapon. Silver 40G Descendants, Assemble Own five Descendants. Silver 40G What Was Always Expected Reach Level 40 with any Descendant. Silver 40G Special Operation Task Squad Clear up to Wave Seven in the Kingston Albion Resource Defense mission. Silver 40G Good Things Happen Twitce Successful remove Colossi part two times (excluding Retrieve the Ironheart operation). Silver 40G

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy