The First Descendant trophy guide – All achievements and trophies

A lengthy to-do list.
Published: Jul 2, 2024 03:50 am

The First Descendant is now available across all platforms, and, as you’d expect, there are a ton of trophies and achievements to earn on your platform. We’ve got a list of them all.

From the PlayStation-exclusive Platinum rarity trophy to a haul of 1,000 Gamerscore on Xbox, The First Descendant has a long list of tasks to earn trophies and achievements, most of which you earn through game progression.

Whether you’re having a gander for the first time or are looking to see what trophy or achievement you are missing, we’ve got you covered in our guide below.

All The First Descendant trophies and achievements

Vienna character in The First Descendant
Lots to do. Image via NEXON

We’ve listed all The First Descendant trophies and achievements in the table below, alongside their PlayStation rarity and Xbox Gamerscore value.

NameDescriptionPlayStation RarityXbox Gamerscore
The True DescendantObtain all other trophies.PlatinumN/A
Ready to Move On?Complete Retrieve the Ironheart operation and return to Albion.Bronze10G
First Sweep OperationComplete all available missions and Descendant duties in Kingston.Silver10G
Hope Within the DustComplete all available missions and Descendant duties in The Sterile Land.Silver10G
Knock, Knock! Who is it?Complete all available missions and Descendant duties in Vespers.Silver10G
Pre-emptive Strike for the FutureComplete a Void Intercept Battle for the first time.Bronze10G
I Can See the Future of the ColossiComplete 10 Void Intercept Battles.Silver40G
Power! O, Infinite Power!Reach Mastery Rank Level 10.Gold40G
Is This How You Insert It?Equip a module for the first time.Bronze10G
This Is Great, SevenfoldEnhance any module to +7.Gold100G
And Combining, to BootCombine modules seven times.Bronze10G
Execute Order 77Dismantle modules 77 times.Bronze10G
Slot Maketh ModuleAssing module socket types 10 times.Gold100G
Place for Something SpecialExpand the module capacity of a weapon that uses Special Rounds.Gold100G
Modules Maketh DescendantExpand a Descendant’s Module Capacity.Gold100G
Ready, Extract, CompleteLevel up a weapon through Weapon Transmission.Silver30G
Growing PossibilityEnhance a weapon’s Unique Ability for the first time.Gold100G
Out of WeaponsDismantle weapons 50 times.Silver40G
This Reaction’s a FirstEnhance a Reactor for the first time.Silver40G
The Sensible Life of ResearchComplete research for the first time.Bronze10G
No Hope for the VulgusObtain an Ultimate tier weapon.Silver40G
Descendants, AssembleOwn five Descendants.Silver40G
What Was Always ExpectedReach Level 40 with any Descendant.Silver40G
Special Operation Task SquadClear up to Wave Seven in the Kingston Albion Resource Defense mission.Silver40G
Good Things Happen TwitceSuccessful remove Colossi part two times (excluding Retrieve the Ironheart operation).Silver40G
