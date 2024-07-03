Image Credit: Bethesda
The First Descendant Bunny standing in Albion
Screenshot by Dot Esports
What is weapon Proficiency in The First Descendant?

Get familiar with your weapons.
There are plenty of guns in The First Descendant, but unlike other similar looter-shooters, you actually have XP for each weapon in the game. This is called weapon Proficiency, and we’ll tell you everything you need to know about it.

Weapon Proficiency in The First Descendant, explained

Weapon Proficiency on a certain weapon in The First Descendant
Weapon Proficiency in The First Descendant

In The First Descendant, weapon Proficiency represents how skilled you are with each weapon. Each has its own Proficiency level, shared among all your Descendants.  

The higher your weapon Proficiency is with each weapon, the more Module capacity it has, meaning you can equip more and higher-level weapon Modules. In other words, even if you get the best weapon in the game, you still need to raise its overall weapon Proficiency before you unlock its full potential.

How to increase weapon Proficiency in The First Descendant

The First Descendant Weapon Proficiency list
Each weapon has it's own proficiency level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To increase weapon Proficiency in The First Descendant, you need to have the weapon equipped and preferably use it. You get some weapon Proficiency XP for each kill you make, but you also get some for just having the weapon equipped. At the end of Interception missions, you get a summary of how much weapon XP you’ve earned once you defeat the final boss. 

We suggest you start using all the weapons you have, especially Ultimate ones, so you can quickly max out their Module capacity.  Even if you have low-level weapons you don’t plan to use, it’s not a bad idea to increase its weapon Proficiency anyway, just in case you end up using it later down the line. So, you may want to think twice before you dismantle that low-level Assault rifle that you just got from a random enemy.

