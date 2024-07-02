How to get Crystallization Catalyst in The First Descendant

Building your ideal character isn’t always going to be easy in The First Descendant. Luckily for players, items like the Crystallization Catalyst can make the process a bit more bearable.

A Crystallization Catalyst changes the module socket type of a Weapon or Descendant Module into something else to help it fit into your ideal build—when it may not have been useable at all. But finding them can be tricky.

Here’s where you can get a Crystallization Catalyst in The First Descendant.

Crystallization Catalyst location in The First Descendant

There it is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two known ways to get Crystallization Catalyst in The First Descendant and both use money.

You get two Crystallization Catalysts as a reward in the Premium Upgrade of the pre-season battle pass, but you need to play and complete missions to eventually unlock them. The other option, on the other hand, is to buy it from the store for 300 Caliber each. That comes to around $5 per use—not exactly cheap.

In theory, grinding should also be a way to find it in-game. You don’t even unlock the ability to assign Module Socket Type until you get your Mastery Rank up to rank seven, so some players speculate the option to find, or even craft it, is there.

If the developers add an alternative way to get the item in the future, or if we find an alternative way to get the item, we will update this article. For now, though, you need to part ways with your hard-earned cash or find a lot of in-game currency to get as many as you likely need to make your perfect character builds.

