Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
A close-up shot of Bunny in The First Descendant.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The First Descendant

How to complete The Traces Continue Bunny quest in The First Descendant

Another treasure hunt.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 09:21 am

Some Descendants in The First Descendant have unique quests to work through and Bunny is likely to be the first you encounter—and we’ll tell you where you can find the Records you’re hunting for in The Traces Continue.

Recommended Videos

Bunny is one of the first Descendants you unlock in The First Descendant and is likely to be the first chain of Descendant Quests you unlock, as none of the starting trio have their own to work through yet.

To get to this point, you will have completed the Follow Their Traces part of the questline and, just like in the Sterile Lands, another treasure hunt lies ahead—but we can tell you exactly where to go.

Where to find Bunny Records in the Ruins in Vesper

The Vesper map in The First Descendant with a location marked.
This is the spot. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

The Ruins are found in the central portion of Vesper, the second area of the Vesper map you unlock. If you haven’t unlocked this region yet, complete the three main story quests in the Lumber Yard first.

Once you have the area unlocked, head to the area marked on the map above. The point you’re looking for is just behind the Void Fragment Void mission at the top of a ruined structure, pictured below, that resembles a viaduct.

Use the Grapple Hook to climb to the top and head to the edge on the near side to find the Journal. The exact spot is pictured above, but it can be difficult to spot due to the vines and leaves in the area.

Collect the Journal by holding the interact button (E on PC, A on Xbox, X on PlayStation) to add it to your Records. Open up your map and navigate to the Journal tab, hit the section of Records, click on Descendants, the first option that shows, and listen to the Colon Emergency Orders to complete the quest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv