How to complete The Traces Continue Bunny quest in The First Descendant

Some Descendants in The First Descendant have unique quests to work through and Bunny is likely to be the first you encounter—and we’ll tell you where you can find the Records you’re hunting for in The Traces Continue.

Recommended Videos

Bunny is one of the first Descendants you unlock in The First Descendant and is likely to be the first chain of Descendant Quests you unlock, as none of the starting trio have their own to work through yet.

To get to this point, you will have completed the Follow Their Traces part of the questline and, just like in the Sterile Lands, another treasure hunt lies ahead—but we can tell you exactly where to go.

Where to find Bunny Records in the Ruins in Vesper

This is the spot. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

The Ruins are found in the central portion of Vesper, the second area of the Vesper map you unlock. If you haven’t unlocked this region yet, complete the three main story quests in the Lumber Yard first.

Once you have the area unlocked, head to the area marked on the map above. The point you’re looking for is just behind the Void Fragment Void mission at the top of a ruined structure, pictured below, that resembles a viaduct.

Start the climb. Screenshot by Dot Esports Right here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the Grapple Hook to climb to the top and head to the edge on the near side to find the Journal. The exact spot is pictured above, but it can be difficult to spot due to the vines and leaves in the area.

Collect the Journal by holding the interact button (E on PC, A on Xbox, X on PlayStation) to add it to your Records. Open up your map and navigate to the Journal tab, hit the section of Records, click on Descendants, the first option that shows, and listen to the Colon Emergency Orders to complete the quest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy