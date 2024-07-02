How to Follow Their Traces and find Bunny’s Records in The First Descendant

Certain characters in The First Descendant have unique quests that can be found randomly, with Bunny having an early one that tasks you with finding secret records hidden across zones on the world map.

Bunny’s Follow Their Traces questline, which can be found in Albion when you equip Bunny as a character, has you look for secret records hidden in specific areas. But it’s up to you to search them to discover their whereabouts—or you can use this handy guide and get back to the action instead.

How to find Bunny’s Records in The First Descendant

There’s the record! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Bunny’s Records in The First Descendant via Sterile Lands in the Restricted Area, located south of the map.

You won’t have immediate access to this area when you first enter Sterile Lands. Instead, you must go through the main quests until you unlock it. Once you do, the records are easily obtainable on a rock face south of the spawn point.

Hidden on the cliff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Those records should be small but noticeable on the ground, and when you get close to it, you can interact with it by pressing E on a keyboard or using the prompted controller button. If you’re having trouble finding it, it’s located off the cliff edge just before you fall to your death. It almost blends in with the rocks until you get closer.

Once you have it, listen to your inventory record to complete the quest. The mission won’t unlock until you have Bunny, but you don’t need to be playing as Bunny to go through the mission.

