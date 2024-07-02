The First Descendant has brought a new spin on the looter-shooter genre, adding in specific characters like a hero shooter a la Overwatch.

Recommended Videos

One of the favorite characters in the very beginning of the game is Bunny, a lightning-equipped speedster who deals damage as she runs, and she’s got a spunky and fun attitude to boot. But her Ultimate variant is what everyone is looking for the most.

Here’s everything to know about Ultimate Bunny in The First Descendant and how to get it.

What is an Ultimate Descendant in The First Descendant?

An Ultimate variant of a Descendant is basically a powered-up version of that character. They have a different look than the base version, along with a powered up ability depending on the Descendant.

How to unlock Ultimate Bunny in The First Descendant

Ultimate Bunny is a special skin for Bunny, but also a powered-up version of the Descendant.

For Ultimate Bunny, it covers her in a suit that’s “designed to cover the whole body with carbon fiber” and “in order to maintain Bunny’s high speed, which leverages the advantage of extreme lightness, ion engines have been installed on the arms, legs, and back.”

Here’s what you get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ultimate Bunny is found within The First Descendant’s in-game store where it can be purchased. The default Ultimate Bunny Bundle is 3,000 Caliber, while the expanded Premium Ultimate Bunny Bundle is 5,000 Caliber.

Caliber can be purchased from the shop by selecting the purple icon top right while looking at a bundle. Be prepared to shell out some real-world dough to grab the skin if you really want it.

You can get 2,750 Caliber for $49.99 plus 520 more for $9.99 to unlock Ultimate Bunny, or 5,750 Caliber for $99.99 to get the Premium Ultimate Bunny Bundle.

It’s going to cost you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ultimate Bunny Bundle includes the Ultimate Bunny Skin, Apex Predator head skin for Bunny, Apex Predator body skin for Bunny, and an additional Descendant slot. The Premium Ultimate Bunny Bundle includes those items plus the Double Z Wing back attachment, Thunder and Lightning spawn animation, an Energy Activator, and two Crystallization Catalysts.

Ultimate Descendants are pricey, but worth it if you’re a fan of the game and looking to perform well in endgame content. And since it’s free-to-play, the choice is yours whether you’re looking to upgrade.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy