Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
The New Attempt skin for Bunny in The First Descendant.
Start from scratch. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The First Descendant

All Bunny skins in The First Descendant

Fresh looks.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 10:58 am

The First Descendant has plenty of playable Descendants to choose from and, as a free-to-play title, it’s no surprise to see skins available for purchase—and we’ve got a guide on all the skins available for Bunny.

Recommended Videos

Although she’s not one of the three starting Descendants you can choose from in The First Descendant, you unlock Bunny very early in the main story and, unless you purchase other Descendants, she’s likely to be the second Descendant you add to your roster.

As everyone will unlock Bunny through story progress, you may want to spice up her look with a new skin. We’ve got all the options laid out for you in this handy guide.

Every Bunny skin in The First Descendant

The Bunny Speedy Awakened set in The first Descendant.
Speedy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skins in The First Descendant are available to purchase. Bunny, as one of the most popular Descendants in the game, unsurprisingly has plenty to choose from and they come in at various price points.

The most expensive skin that’s currently available for the character is the Bunny’s Speed Awakened One Set for 1,500 Caliber, which has three different styles that change as you progress, and stands at double the price as some of the other Bunny skins.

Two skins, the Panda and Dinosaur, are available to use for whatever Descendant you choose but can only be purchased once, so you need to choose wisely. You can see all the current skins for Bunny below.

SkinNamePrice
The Bunny Speedy Awakened set in The first Descendant.Bunny’s Speed Awakened One Set1,500 Caliber
The Bunny Albion Academy Cadet skin in The First Descendant.Albion Academy Cadet750 Caliber
The Panda skin for Bunny in First Descendant.Panda Bundle800 Caliber
The Classic Maid skin for Bunny in The First Descendant.Classic Maid Uniform750 Caliber
The Dinosaur skin for Bunny in The First Descendant.Dinosaur Set450 Caliber
Bunny's Hyperdimensional Sprinter skin in The First Descendant. Bunny’s Hyperdimensional Sprinter750 Caliber
Bunny's Carrier skin in The First Descendant.Carrier125 Caliber
The New Attempt skin for Bunny in The First Descendant. New Attempt125 Caliber
The Speed Demon Helmet for Bunny in The First Descendant.Speed Demon Helmet225 Caliber
The Pink Cross head skin for Bunny in The First Descendant.Pink Cross Head Skin 225 Caliber
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv