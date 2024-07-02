All Bunny skins in The First Descendant

The First Descendant has plenty of playable Descendants to choose from and, as a free-to-play title, it’s no surprise to see skins available for purchase—and we’ve got a guide on all the skins available for Bunny.

Recommended Videos

Although she’s not one of the three starting Descendants you can choose from in The First Descendant, you unlock Bunny very early in the main story and, unless you purchase other Descendants, she’s likely to be the second Descendant you add to your roster.

As everyone will unlock Bunny through story progress, you may want to spice up her look with a new skin. We’ve got all the options laid out for you in this handy guide.

Every Bunny skin in The First Descendant

Speedy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skins in The First Descendant are available to purchase. Bunny, as one of the most popular Descendants in the game, unsurprisingly has plenty to choose from and they come in at various price points.

The most expensive skin that’s currently available for the character is the Bunny’s Speed Awakened One Set for 1,500 Caliber, which has three different styles that change as you progress, and stands at double the price as some of the other Bunny skins.

Two skins, the Panda and Dinosaur, are available to use for whatever Descendant you choose but can only be purchased once, so you need to choose wisely. You can see all the current skins for Bunny below.

Skin Name Price Bunny’s Speed Awakened One Set 1,500 Caliber Albion Academy Cadet 750 Caliber Panda Bundle 800 Caliber Classic Maid Uniform 750 Caliber Dinosaur Set 450 Caliber Bunny’s Hyperdimensional Sprinter 750 Caliber Carrier 125 Caliber New Attempt 125 Caliber Speed Demon Helmet 225 Caliber Pink Cross Head Skin 225 Caliber

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy