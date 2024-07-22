Image Credit: Bethesda
Python weapon in The First Descendant
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The First Descendant

Best Python build in The First Descendant

No one can escape.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 07:01 am

Python is an Ultimate submachine gun in The First Descendant that can beam down enemies. Even though the grind to get the Python is a bit tedious, it’s worth it. The weapon is easy to build and is a strong option for normal missions and Void Intercept Battles.

If you already unlocked Python, here’s the best Python build in The First Descendant.

Best Python Modules in The First Descendant

Python Module loadout in The First Descendant
Blue Modules is all you need for a strong start. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Python is one of the weapons you can’t build Critical Hit on in The First Descendant because its base Firearm Critical Hit Rate is only five percent. Instead, Python has a double Weak Point Damage multiplier and a Unique Ability that requires landing Weak Point hits.

The Unique Ability applies stacks of Prey on Weak Point hits, lowering the enemy’s resistance to Toxic and Non-Attribute damage. Try to put some Toxic ATK on the weapon as well to take advantage of this perk.

Here are some of the recommended Modules for Python:

Rifling ReinforcementIncreases Firearm ATK
Action and ReactionIncreases Firearm ATK and Recoil
Weak Point SightIncreases Weak Point Damage
Weak Point DetectionIncreases Weak Point Damage and Firearm ATK
Weak Point AimingIncreases Accuracy and Weak Point Damage
Toxic EnhancementAdds Toxic ATK based on Firearm ATK
Expand Weapon ChargeIncreases Rounds per Magazine
Fire Rate UPIncreases Fire Rate

The weapon’s DPS may be lower than something like Thunder Cage or even Eternal Willpower, but it doesn’t include the Weak Point Damage and Toxic ATK from Modules, so don’t worry about the numbers too much.

Best Python stats in The First Descendant

Python stats in The First Descendant
Almost perfect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The stats are roughly the same as Modules. You want more offensive stats that synergize with Python’s base stats and Unique Ability, including Weak Point Damage and Toxic ATK. Anything else affecting the weapon’s raw damage is also worth getting.

Here are the stats you should be looking for on Python:

  • Weak Point Damage
  • Toxic ATK
  • Firearm ATK
  • Rounds per Magazine

You can get the Bonus Firearm ATK (vs. Colossus) stat if you plan to use Python in Void Intercept Battles over something like the Tamer. Thanks to its high Weak Point Damage scaling, Python is a strong option in boss fights where you have to aim for weak points to maximize damage.

Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.