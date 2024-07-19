Image Credit: Bethesda
Python weapon in The First Descendant
Screenshot by Dot Esports
The First Descendant

How to get the Python in The First Descendant

Find your prey.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Jul 19, 2024 03:10 am

Python is a powerful weapon that can quickly melt enemies. It’s not the easiest weapon to get, so here’s everything you need to know to unlock the Python in The First Descendant.

How to unlock Python in The First Descendant

Python weapon research in The First Descendant
A long grind ahead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Python is an Ultimate submachine gun in The First Descendant, like Thunder Cage. To get the weapon, you must research it at Anais in Albion using the following materials: Python Polymer Syncytium Blueprint, Python Synthetic Fiber Blueprint, Python Nano Tube Blueprint, and Python Blueprint.

The first three materials have their own crafting recipes that include a bunch of resources and an item from the Amorphous Material. The research of every individual part takes two hours, and the weapon itself takes four hours. You also need 250,000 Gold for all of the research.

Here’s how to get every core item for Python in The First Descendant:

MaterialSource
Python Polymer SyncytiumIntercept Battle (Normal): Devourer (Amorphous Material Pattern: 029)

Intercept Battle (Normal): Swamp Walker (Amorphous Material Pattern: 044)

Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Grand Square in Kingston (Hard)

Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Vermillion Waste in Agna Desert (Hard)
Python Synthetic FiberIntercept Battle (Normal): Grave Walker (Amorphous Material Pattern: 005)

Intercept Battle (Normal): Stunning Beauty (Amorphous Material Pattern: 009)

Intercept Battle (Hard): Swamp Walker (Amorphous Material Pattern: 096)

Intercept Battle (Hard): Obstructer (Amorphous Material Pattern: 105)
Python Nano TubeIntercept Battle (Normal): Pyromaniac (Amorphous Material Pattern: 039)

Intercept Battle (Hard): Executioner (Amorphous Material Pattern: 059)

Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Repository in Sterile Land (Normal)

Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Hatchery in White-night Gulch (Hard)
Python BlueprintIntercept Battle (Normal): Dead Bride (Amorphous Material Pattern: 025)

Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Ruins in Vespers (Hard)

Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Defense Line in Fortress (Hard)

Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor void mission in the Repository in Sterile Land (Hard)

What does Python do in The First Descendant?

Python ability overview in The First Descendant
Toxic Enhancement might be good here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Python submachine gun comes with a Unique Ability called Python Instinct. Hitting a weak point inflicts the Prey debuff on the target enemy that can stack for up to 20 stacks. For each stack of Prey, the target’s Toxin and Non-Attribute resistances are reduced.

This weapon is all about hitting weak points and buffing your Weak Point Damage, as it doesn’t have much Critical Hit Rate. You can use it on its own or pair it with the Descendant, like Freyna, to further improve your Toxic damage.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.