How to get the Thunder Cage Ultimate Weapon in The First Descendant

The First Descendant has a long list of weapons to use to eliminate your enemies, but the strongest are the Ultimate weapons—and we’ll tell you how to get the Thunder Cage.

The Thunder Cage in The First Descendant is likely to be the first Ultimate weapon you come across in the game, but it’s still a lengthy task to complete, with the Research required taking hours.

To make life easier, we’ve got a full breakdown of how to unlock Thunder Cage in The First Descendant.

How to get the Thunder Cage in The First Descendant

The Thunder Cage in The First Descendant is only available through Research, which is time-consuming, but following the main story arc will unlock a Sub Quest dedicated to unlocking this weapon.

To make things easier, open your Quests menu and track the Thunder Cage Research Request. If you have not unlocked this Sub Quest, continue with the main story until it appears. Once you have tracked the Sub Quest, follow all the marked info.

Four Research Materials are required to Research the Thunder Cage, and they are found in different locations by completing set missions. You can see them marked on the map below (we have also listed each Material).

Thunder Cage Polymer Syncytium – External Reactor, Sterile Land

Thunder Cage Synthetic Fiber – Kuiper Mine, Sterile Land

Thunder Cage Nano Tube – High-powered Jammer, Sterile Land

Thunder Cage Blueprint – Sterile Land, Logistics Facility

100,000 Gold

With all the required materials, head to Anais in Albion to begin the Research. You can expect a lengthy wait as it takes four hours for the Thunder Cage Research to complete—although this timer will tick down even if you are offline.

Once four hours have passed, return to Anais, click on the Thunder Cage where it says ‘Research Complete’ and claim your reward. Congratulations, you now have the Thunder Cage Ultimate weapon!

