Eternal Willpower in The First Descendant
Best Eternal Willpower build in The First Descendant

Build your willpower.
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 11:32 am

Eternal Willpower is one of the best assault rifles you can get in The First Descendant. It’s rare quality, which means you don’t have to spend hours grinding and can get straight to building it—making it even better.

Here’s our best Eternal Willpower build in The First Descendant.

Best Eternal Willpower Modules in The First Descendant

Eternal Willpower Module loadout in The First Descendant
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eternal Willpower has a base Critical Hit Rate of 20 percent, which is considerably higher than other rifles. The Phantom Pain, for example, only has nine percent. This is why you should prioritize Critical Hit stats over something like Weak Point Damage.

In general, Weak Point Damage on the Eternal Willpower isn’t useful. I noticed that in most of the missions, critical shots are far more consistent than weak point shots, and in Void Intercept Battles, you might want to go for a different primary weapon, like the Tamer, that gives you more DPS at the cost of mobility.

Here are some of the recommended Modules for Eternal Willpower:

ModuleEffect
Rifling Reinforcement Increases Firearm ATK
Expand Weapon ChargeIncreases Rounds per Magazine
Reload InsightIncreases Reload Time Modifier and Firearm Critical Hit Rate
Fire Rate ConcentrationIncreases Fire Rate and Firearm Critical Hit Damage
Better InsightIncreases Firearm Critical Hit Rate
Better ConcentrationIncreases Firearm Critical Hit Damage
Concentration PriorityIncreases Firearm Critical Hit Damage but reduces Reload Time Modifier
Insight FocusIncreases Firearm Critical Hit Rate and Firearm Critical Hit Damage

On top of this list, feel free to add Modules that increase attribute ATK, like the Chill Enhancement, depending on who you’re fighting. After you get everything you want out of Critical Hit, invest more in Rounds per Magazine, Reload Time Modifier, or Fire Rate stats.

Best stats for Eternal Willpower in The First Descendant

Eternal Willpower weapon readjustment in The First Descendant
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapon Readjustment is a great way to get more Critical Hit stats on your Eternal Willpower. Since it’s a rare weapon, it should be a bit easier to get enough materials for rolling stats at the Workbench.

Here are the stats to look for on Eternal Willpower:

  • Firearm ATK
  • Firearm Critical Hit Rate
  • Firearm Critical Hit Damage
  • Rounds per Magazine
