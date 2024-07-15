Eternal Willpower is one of the best assault rifles you can get in The First Descendant. It’s rare quality, which means you don’t have to spend hours grinding and can get straight to building it—making it even better.

Here’s our best Eternal Willpower build in The First Descendant.

Best Eternal Willpower Modules in The First Descendant

Get those numbers even higher. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eternal Willpower has a base Critical Hit Rate of 20 percent, which is considerably higher than other rifles. The Phantom Pain, for example, only has nine percent. This is why you should prioritize Critical Hit stats over something like Weak Point Damage.

In general, Weak Point Damage on the Eternal Willpower isn’t useful. I noticed that in most of the missions, critical shots are far more consistent than weak point shots, and in Void Intercept Battles, you might want to go for a different primary weapon, like the Tamer, that gives you more DPS at the cost of mobility.

Here are some of the recommended Modules for Eternal Willpower:

Module Effect Rifling Reinforcement Increases Firearm ATK Expand Weapon Charge Increases Rounds per Magazine Reload Insight Increases Reload Time Modifier and Firearm Critical Hit Rate Fire Rate Concentration Increases Fire Rate and Firearm Critical Hit Damage Better Insight Increases Firearm Critical Hit Rate Better Concentration Increases Firearm Critical Hit Damage Concentration Priority Increases Firearm Critical Hit Damage but reduces Reload Time Modifier Insight Focus Increases Firearm Critical Hit Rate and Firearm Critical Hit Damage

On top of this list, feel free to add Modules that increase attribute ATK, like the Chill Enhancement, depending on who you’re fighting. After you get everything you want out of Critical Hit, invest more in Rounds per Magazine, Reload Time Modifier, or Fire Rate stats.

Best stats for Eternal Willpower in The First Descendant

May the RNG bless you with good stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapon Readjustment is a great way to get more Critical Hit stats on your Eternal Willpower. Since it’s a rare weapon, it should be a bit easier to get enough materials for rolling stats at the Workbench.

Here are the stats to look for on Eternal Willpower:

Firearm ATK

Firearm Critical Hit Rate

Firearm Critical Hit Damage

Rounds per Magazine

