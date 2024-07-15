How to get Eternal Willpower in The First Descendant

Every weapon category in The First Descendant has one weapon that stands above the rest. When it comes to assault rifles, it’s the Eternal Willpower.

Eternal Willpower is a white and gold assault rifle that, much like other assault rifles, uses General Rounds. Apart from a clean look, this weapon can deal some of the highest DPS among assault rifles in The First Descendant if you manage to get your hands on it.

Here’s how to get Eternal Willpower assault rifle in The First Descendant.

Where to find Eternal Willpower in The First Descendant

The first weapon you can get when entering the Agna Desert. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Eternal Willpower assault rifle begins to drop in Agna Desert missions—about halfway through the main story. Even though only a few missions drop this weapon, you might also get it as a random drop in the world.

If you want to get it as quickly as possible, here are some of the missions that drop Eternal Willpower:

Baggage Transport Base battlefield mission in Vermillion Waste in Agna Desert.

Vulgus Strategic Outpost zone recon mission in The Storage in Agna Desert.

Vulgus Strategic Outpost zone recon mission in The Mountaintops in White-night Gulch.

Void Fragment void mission in the Observatory in White-night Gulch.

Vulgus Strategic Outpost zone recon mission in Defense Line in Fortress.

Each mission has a 50 percent chance to drop Eternal Willpower and takes less than five minutes to complete. Vulgus Strategic Outpost missions, in particular, can take only a minute and can net you some useful Amorphous Materials, too.

Is Eternal Willpower worth it in The First Descendant?

The Eternal Willpower is in a league of its own. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you prefer using assault rifles over other weapon types, Eternal Willpower is the weapon for you. Even at the base level (without any Modules), Eternal Willpower outclasses other assault rifles like Phantom Pain.

Keep in mind that it’s not the only high-DPS weapon in the game. The Tamer machine gun is one of the best DPS weapons in the game, so it comes down to what you’re looking for in a weapon. Machine guns like the Tamer have lower mobility and higher DPS, which is great in Void Intercept Battles. Assault rifles like the Eternal Willpower have lower DPS but offer much more mobility, making them more suitable for field missions and Infiltration Operations.

