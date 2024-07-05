All Ultimate Weapons in The First Descendant and how to get them

The First Descendant has an arsenal stacked full of weapons to use in the fight against the Vulgar, but none are as good as the Ultimate Weapons—so how do you get them? We have the answer.

Ultimate Weapons in The First Descendant are significantly more powerful than other weapons you will loot, though this is counter-acted by the fact they are much harder to get your hands on—and that’s before the hours of research time it will take.

If you’ve got your eye on a specific Ultimate Weapon or are wondering what you should target next, our definitive guide has you covered.

All The First Descendant Ultimate Weapons

First of many. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ultimate Weapons can not be obtained as random loot drops and must be researched with Anais at Albion. Before doing so, you need to loot the corresponding materials from specific missions in The First Descendant.

You can see all the Ultimate Weapons in The First Descendant below, along with information on their crafting requirements, research time, and more.

Name Type Special Ability Research Time Cost Mastery Rank Materials Afterglow Sword Sniper Rifle Nightmare Reaper Four hours 100,000 Gold 15 1x Afterglow Sword Polymer Syncytium

1x Afterglow Sword Synthetic Fiber

1x Afterglow Sword Nano Tube

1x Afterglow Sword Blueprint Albion Cavalry Machine Gun Stun Synergy Four hours 100,000 Gold One 1x Albion Cavalry Polymer Syncytium

1x Albion Cavalry Synthetic Fiber

1x Albion Cavalry Nano Tube

1x Albion Cavalry Blueprint Blue Beetle Scout Rifle Arcane Wave Four hours 100,000 Gold 10 1x Blue Beetle Polymer Syncytium

1x Blue Beetle Synthetic Fiber

1x Blue Beetle Nano Tube

1x Blue Beetle Blueprint Clairvoyance Beam Rifle The Thing Beyond Four hours 100,000 Gold 15 1x Clairvoyance Polymer Syncytium

1x Clairvoyance Synthetic Fiber

1x Clairvoyance Nano Tube

1x Clairvoyance Blueprint Divine Punishment Assault Rifle Prayer Four hours 100,000 Gold 10 1x Divine Punishment Polymer Syncytium

1x Divine Punishment Synthetic Fiber

1x Divine Punishment Nano Tube

1x Divine Punishment Blueprint Enduring Legacy Machine Gun Craftmanship Four hours 100,000 Gold 15 1x Enduring Legacy Polymer Syncytium

1x Enduring Legacy Synthetic Fiber

1x Enduring Legacy Nano Tube

1x Enduring Legacy Blueprint Executor Shotgun Impending Judgement Four hours 100,000 Gold 15 1x Executor Polymer Syncytium

1x Executor Synthetic Fiber

1x Executor Nano Tube

1x Executor Legacy Blueprint Fallen Hope Assault Rifle Perdition Four hours 100,000 Gold One 1x Fallen Hope Polymer Syncytium

1x Fallen Hope Synthetic Fiber

1x Fallen Hope Nano Tube

1x Fallen Hope Blueprint Final Masterpiece Handgun Masterpiece Four hours 100,000 Gold One 1x The Final Masterpiece Polymer Syncytium

1x The Final Masterpiece Synthetic Fiber

1x The Final Masterpiece Nano Tube

1x The Final Masterpiece Blueprint Greg’s Reversed Fate Tactical Rifle Shaping Destiny Four hours 100,000 Gold One 1x Greg’s Reversed Fate Polymer Syncytium

1x Greg’s Reversed Fate Synthetic Fiber

1x Greg’s Reversed Fate Nano Tube

1x Greg’s Reversed Fate Blueprint King’s Guard Lance Beam Rifle Guardian Four hours 100,000 Gold 10 1x King’s Guard Lance Polymer Syncytium

1x King’s Guard Lance Synthetic Fiber

1x King’s Guard Lance Nano Tube

1x King’s Guard Lance Blueprint Naziestra’s Devotion Handgun Fanaticism Four hours 100,000 Gold One 1x Naziestra’s Devotion Polymer Syncytium

1x Naziestra’s Devotion Synthetic Fiber

1x Naziestra’s Devotion Nano Tube

1x Naziestra’s Devotion Blueprint Perforator Hand Cannon Detect Four hours 100,000 Gold 15 1x Perforator Polymer Syncytium

1x Perforator Synthetic Fiber

1x Perforator Nano Tube

1x Perforator Blueprint Piercing Light Sniper Rifle Purification of Light Four hours 100,000 Gold 15 1x Piercing Light Polymer Syncytium

1x Piercing Light Synthetic Fiber

1x Piercing Light Nano Tube

1x Piercing Light Blueprint Python Submachine Gun Python Instinct Four hours 100,000 Gold 10 1x Python Polymer Syncytium

1x Python Synthetic Fiber

1x Python Nano Tube

1x Python Blueprint Restored Relic Launcher Ancient Technique Four hours 100,000 Gold One 1x Restored Relic Polymer Syncytium

1x Restored Relic Synthetic Fiber

1x Restored Relic Nano Tube

1x Restored Relic Blueprint Secret Garden Tactical Rifle Gardener Four hours 100,000 Gold 15 1x Secret Garden Polymer Syncytium

1x Secret Garden Synthetic Fiber

1x Secret Garden Nano Tube

1x Secret Garden Blueprint Sigvore’s Proof Launcher Mad Bomber N/A N/A N/A Pre-season Season Pass Smithereens Shotgun Fearlessness Four hours 100,000 Gold One 1x Smithereens Polymer Syncytium

1x Smithereens Synthetic Fiber

1x Smithereens Nano Tube

1x Smithereens Blueprint The Last Dagger Handgun Ultimatum Four hours 100,000 Gold One 1x Last Dagger Polymer Syncytium

1x Last Dagger Synthetic Fiber

1x Last Dagger Nano Tube

1x Last Dagger Blueprint Thunder Cage Submachine Gun Overcharge Four hours 100,000 Gold One 1x Thunder Cage Polymer Syncytium

1x Thunder Cage Synthetic Fiber

1x Thunder Cage Nano Tube

1x Thunder Cage Blueprint Wave of Light Submachine Gun Splendor Four hours 100,000 Gold 10 1x Wave of Light Polymer Syncytium

1x Wave of Light Synthetic Fiber

1x Wave of Light Nano Tube

1x Wave of Light Blueprint

