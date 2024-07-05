Image Credit: Bethesda
Completed research with Anais in The First Descendant.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All Ultimate Weapons in The First Descendant and how to get them

A long list.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jul 5, 2024 03:44 am

The First Descendant has an arsenal stacked full of weapons to use in the fight against the Vulgar, but none are as good as the Ultimate Weapons—so how do you get them? We have the answer.

Ultimate Weapons in The First Descendant are significantly more powerful than other weapons you will loot, though this is counter-acted by the fact they are much harder to get your hands on—and that’s before the hours of research time it will take.

If you’ve got your eye on a specific Ultimate Weapon or are wondering what you should target next, our definitive guide has you covered.

All The First Descendant Ultimate Weapons

The Research requirements for the Thunder Cage in The First Descendant.
First of many. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ultimate Weapons can not be obtained as random loot drops and must be researched with Anais at Albion. Before doing so, you need to loot the corresponding materials from specific missions in The First Descendant.

You can see all the Ultimate Weapons in The First Descendant below, along with information on their crafting requirements, research time, and more.

NameTypeSpecial AbilityResearch TimeCostMastery RankMaterials
Afterglow SwordSniper RifleNightmare ReaperFour hours100,000 Gold151x Afterglow Sword Polymer Syncytium
1x Afterglow Sword Synthetic Fiber
1x Afterglow Sword Nano Tube
1x Afterglow Sword Blueprint
Albion CavalryMachine GunStun SynergyFour hours100,000 GoldOne1x Albion Cavalry Polymer Syncytium
1x Albion Cavalry Synthetic Fiber
1x Albion Cavalry Nano Tube
1x Albion Cavalry Blueprint
Blue BeetleScout RifleArcane WaveFour hours100,000 Gold101x Blue Beetle Polymer Syncytium
1x Blue Beetle Synthetic Fiber
1x Blue Beetle Nano Tube
1x Blue Beetle Blueprint
ClairvoyanceBeam RifleThe Thing BeyondFour hours100,000 Gold151x Clairvoyance Polymer Syncytium
1x Clairvoyance Synthetic Fiber
1x Clairvoyance Nano Tube
1x Clairvoyance Blueprint
Divine PunishmentAssault RiflePrayerFour hours100,000 Gold101x Divine Punishment Polymer Syncytium
1x Divine Punishment Synthetic Fiber
1x Divine Punishment Nano Tube
1x Divine Punishment Blueprint
Enduring LegacyMachine GunCraftmanshipFour hours100,000 Gold151x Enduring Legacy Polymer Syncytium
1x Enduring Legacy Synthetic Fiber
1x Enduring Legacy Nano Tube
1x Enduring Legacy Blueprint
ExecutorShotgunImpending JudgementFour hours100,000 Gold151x Executor Polymer Syncytium
1x Executor Synthetic Fiber
1x Executor Nano Tube
1x Executor Legacy Blueprint
Fallen HopeAssault RiflePerditionFour hours100,000 GoldOne1x Fallen Hope Polymer Syncytium
1x Fallen Hope Synthetic Fiber
1x Fallen Hope Nano Tube
1x Fallen Hope Blueprint
Final MasterpieceHandgunMasterpieceFour hours100,000 GoldOne1x The Final Masterpiece Polymer Syncytium
1x The Final Masterpiece Synthetic Fiber
1x The Final Masterpiece Nano Tube
1x The Final Masterpiece Blueprint
Greg’s Reversed FateTactical RifleShaping DestinyFour hours100,000 GoldOne1x Greg’s Reversed Fate Polymer Syncytium
1x Greg’s Reversed Fate Synthetic Fiber
1x Greg’s Reversed Fate Nano Tube
1x Greg’s Reversed Fate Blueprint
King’s Guard LanceBeam RifleGuardianFour hours100,000 Gold101x King’s Guard Lance Polymer Syncytium
1x King’s Guard Lance Synthetic Fiber
1x King’s Guard Lance Nano Tube
1x King’s Guard Lance Blueprint
Naziestra’s DevotionHandgunFanaticismFour hours100,000 GoldOne1x Naziestra’s Devotion Polymer Syncytium
1x Naziestra’s Devotion Synthetic Fiber
1x Naziestra’s Devotion Nano Tube
1x Naziestra’s Devotion Blueprint
PerforatorHand CannonDetectFour hours100,000 Gold151x Perforator Polymer Syncytium
1x Perforator Synthetic Fiber
1x Perforator Nano Tube
1x Perforator Blueprint
Piercing LightSniper RiflePurification of LightFour hours100,000 Gold151x Piercing Light Polymer Syncytium
1x Piercing Light Synthetic Fiber
1x Piercing Light Nano Tube
1x Piercing Light Blueprint
PythonSubmachine GunPython InstinctFour hours100,000 Gold101x Python Polymer Syncytium
1x Python Synthetic Fiber
1x Python Nano Tube
1x Python Blueprint
Restored RelicLauncherAncient TechniqueFour hours100,000 GoldOne1x Restored Relic Polymer Syncytium
1x Restored Relic Synthetic Fiber
1x Restored Relic Nano Tube
1x Restored Relic Blueprint
Secret GardenTactical RifleGardenerFour hours100,000 Gold151x Secret Garden Polymer Syncytium
1x Secret Garden Synthetic Fiber
1x Secret Garden Nano Tube
1x Secret Garden Blueprint
Sigvore’s ProofLauncherMad BomberN/AN/AN/APre-season Season Pass
SmithereensShotgunFearlessnessFour hours100,000 GoldOne1x Smithereens Polymer Syncytium
1x Smithereens Synthetic Fiber
1x Smithereens Nano Tube
1x Smithereens Blueprint
The Last DaggerHandgunUltimatumFour hours100,000 GoldOne1x Last Dagger Polymer Syncytium
1x Last Dagger Synthetic Fiber
1x Last Dagger Nano Tube
1x Last Dagger Blueprint
Thunder CageSubmachine GunOverchargeFour hours100,000 GoldOne1x Thunder Cage Polymer Syncytium
1x Thunder Cage Synthetic Fiber
1x Thunder Cage Nano Tube
1x Thunder Cage Blueprint
Wave of LightSubmachine GunSplendorFour hours100,000 Gold101x Wave of Light Polymer Syncytium
1x Wave of Light Synthetic Fiber
1x Wave of Light Nano Tube
1x Wave of Light Blueprint
