All Ultimate Weapons in The First Descendant and how to get them

The First Descendant has an arsenal stacked full of weapons to use in the fight against the Vulgar, but none are as good as the Ultimate Weapons—so how do you get them? We have the answer.
Ultimate Weapons in The First Descendant are significantly more powerful than other weapons you will loot, though this is counter-acted by the fact they are much harder to get your hands on—and that’s before the hours of research time it will take.
If you’ve got your eye on a specific Ultimate Weapon or are wondering what you should target next, our definitive guide has you covered.
All The First Descendant Ultimate Weapons
Ultimate Weapons can not be obtained as random loot drops and must be researched with Anais at Albion. Before doing so, you need to loot the corresponding materials from specific missions in The First Descendant.
You can see all the Ultimate Weapons in The First Descendant below, along with information on their crafting requirements, research time, and more.
|Name
|Type
|Special Ability
|Research Time
|Cost
|Mastery Rank
|Materials
|Afterglow Sword
|Sniper Rifle
|Nightmare Reaper
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|15
|1x Afterglow Sword Polymer Syncytium
1x Afterglow Sword Synthetic Fiber
1x Afterglow Sword Nano Tube
1x Afterglow Sword Blueprint
|Albion Cavalry
|Machine Gun
|Stun Synergy
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|One
|1x Albion Cavalry Polymer Syncytium
1x Albion Cavalry Synthetic Fiber
1x Albion Cavalry Nano Tube
1x Albion Cavalry Blueprint
|Blue Beetle
|Scout Rifle
|Arcane Wave
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|10
|1x Blue Beetle Polymer Syncytium
1x Blue Beetle Synthetic Fiber
1x Blue Beetle Nano Tube
1x Blue Beetle Blueprint
|Clairvoyance
|Beam Rifle
|The Thing Beyond
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|15
|1x Clairvoyance Polymer Syncytium
1x Clairvoyance Synthetic Fiber
1x Clairvoyance Nano Tube
1x Clairvoyance Blueprint
|Divine Punishment
|Assault Rifle
|Prayer
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|10
|1x Divine Punishment Polymer Syncytium
1x Divine Punishment Synthetic Fiber
1x Divine Punishment Nano Tube
1x Divine Punishment Blueprint
|Enduring Legacy
|Machine Gun
|Craftmanship
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|15
|1x Enduring Legacy Polymer Syncytium
1x Enduring Legacy Synthetic Fiber
1x Enduring Legacy Nano Tube
1x Enduring Legacy Blueprint
|Executor
|Shotgun
|Impending Judgement
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|15
|1x Executor Polymer Syncytium
1x Executor Synthetic Fiber
1x Executor Nano Tube
1x Executor Legacy Blueprint
|Fallen Hope
|Assault Rifle
|Perdition
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|One
|1x Fallen Hope Polymer Syncytium
1x Fallen Hope Synthetic Fiber
1x Fallen Hope Nano Tube
1x Fallen Hope Blueprint
|Final Masterpiece
|Handgun
|Masterpiece
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|One
|1x The Final Masterpiece Polymer Syncytium
1x The Final Masterpiece Synthetic Fiber
1x The Final Masterpiece Nano Tube
1x The Final Masterpiece Blueprint
|
|Greg’s Reversed Fate
|Tactical Rifle
|Shaping Destiny
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|One
|1x Greg’s Reversed Fate Polymer Syncytium
1x Greg’s Reversed Fate Synthetic Fiber
1x Greg’s Reversed Fate Nano Tube
1x Greg’s Reversed Fate Blueprint
|King’s Guard Lance
|Beam Rifle
|Guardian
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|10
|1x King’s Guard Lance Polymer Syncytium
1x King’s Guard Lance Synthetic Fiber
1x King’s Guard Lance Nano Tube
1x King’s Guard Lance Blueprint
|Naziestra’s Devotion
|Handgun
|Fanaticism
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|One
|1x Naziestra’s Devotion Polymer Syncytium
1x Naziestra’s Devotion Synthetic Fiber
1x Naziestra’s Devotion Nano Tube
1x Naziestra’s Devotion Blueprint
|Perforator
|Hand Cannon
|Detect
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|15
|1x Perforator Polymer Syncytium
1x Perforator Synthetic Fiber
1x Perforator Nano Tube
1x Perforator Blueprint
|Piercing Light
|Sniper Rifle
|Purification of Light
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|15
|1x Piercing Light Polymer Syncytium
1x Piercing Light Synthetic Fiber
1x Piercing Light Nano Tube
1x Piercing Light Blueprint
|Python
|Submachine Gun
|Python Instinct
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|10
|1x Python Polymer Syncytium
1x Python Synthetic Fiber
1x Python Nano Tube
1x Python Blueprint
|Restored Relic
|Launcher
|Ancient Technique
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|One
|1x Restored Relic Polymer Syncytium
1x Restored Relic Synthetic Fiber
1x Restored Relic Nano Tube
1x Restored Relic Blueprint
|Secret Garden
|Tactical Rifle
|Gardener
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|15
|1x Secret Garden Polymer Syncytium
1x Secret Garden Synthetic Fiber
1x Secret Garden Nano Tube
1x Secret Garden Blueprint
|Sigvore’s Proof
|Launcher
|Mad Bomber
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Pre-season Season Pass
|Smithereens
|Shotgun
|Fearlessness
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|One
|1x Smithereens Polymer Syncytium
1x Smithereens Synthetic Fiber
1x Smithereens Nano Tube
1x Smithereens Blueprint
|The Last Dagger
|Handgun
|Ultimatum
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|One
|1x Last Dagger Polymer Syncytium
1x Last Dagger Synthetic Fiber
1x Last Dagger Nano Tube
1x Last Dagger Blueprint
|Thunder Cage
|Submachine Gun
|Overcharge
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|One
|1x Thunder Cage Polymer Syncytium
1x Thunder Cage Synthetic Fiber
1x Thunder Cage Nano Tube
1x Thunder Cage Blueprint
|Wave of Light
|Submachine Gun
|Splendor
|Four hours
|100,000 Gold
|10
|1x Wave of Light Polymer Syncytium
1x Wave of Light Synthetic Fiber
1x Wave of Light Nano Tube
1x Wave of Light Blueprint