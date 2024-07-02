The First Descendant is a looter shooter, meaning there’s going to be a lot of shooting but just as much looting—perhaps even too much. Before you know it, your inventory is going to be flooded with weapons you probably don’t need but can still scrap for materials.

Here’s how to dismantle weapons in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant: How to break apart weapons

Dismantling Weapons on PC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To dismantle weapons in The First Descendant, follow these steps:

Open your inventory (“I” key on the keyboard or the Options button on your controller). On the right side, select any equipped weapon (this is just to open your weapon inventory) On the next window, you should see all the weapons in your inventory (not including equipped ones) on the left side. Use the Select Junk (“J” key on the Keyboard or RT/R2 on the Controller) to mark each weapon as junk. Alternatively, you can use the “Designate all as junk” (Hold Shift on the keyboard or Hold the Right analog stick down) to mark all inventory weapons as junk. After you mark everything you want to dismantle, press the Dismantle Junk button (Ctrl on keyboard and RT/R2 on controller). A window will pop up informing you of the materials you got by dismantling the selected weapons.

Dismantling Weapons on controller. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’ll need this for upgrades. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bonus: How to dismantle junk easier in The First Descendant

Set this up so you can save time dismantling weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you play The First Descendant, you’ll be dismantling a lot of equipment you don’t need. To avoid the need to always go through the long inventory and hand-select every weapon you want to keep, you can use the Filter all as junk option.

With the filter options, you can make it so you automatically mark all weapons of lower rarity for dismantling. We recommend you use this only after you get a few Epic or Ultimate weapons. You can actually get your first Ultimate weapon from the Premium battle pass.

The “Filter all as junk” option is located on the bottom left of the screen (it looks like a little trash can). Here, you can set which types of weapons you want to mark for dismantling.

