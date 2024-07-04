How to level up weapons in The First Descendant

If you’re reading this, chances are you’ve got a sweet-looking rare weapon, but you’ve realized it doesn’t do as much damage as a common one. Don’t worry—The First Descendant has a weapon leveling system, and we’re here to tell you everything you need to know about it.

Recommended Videos

The First Descendant: How to level up weapons

Level up your weapons here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You don’t specifically level up weapons in The First Descendant. Instead, you can transfer the level of a higher weapon to a lower-level weapon. This process destroys the higher-level weapon.

You can do this by visiting the Workbench in Albion; it’s near Anais’s Research. Follow these steps to transmit a level from one weapon to another.

Interact with the Workbench and pick Weapon Level Transmission (the first option)

(the first option) Select a weapon you want to level up

Now, pick a weapon you want to use (and destroy) for the level transmission

Make sure you have a Precision Phase Exchanger (if not, you can research one at Anais)

(if not, you can research one at Anais) Long press on the Weapon Level Transmission button (bottom right corner)

button (bottom right corner) Enjoy your improved weapon

How to level up ultimate weapons in The First Descendant

Pick a weapon you want to level up and one you want to destroy in the process. Screenshot by Dot Esports Keep your Ultimate weapons leveled up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leveling up ultimate weapons is the same as leveling up any other weapon in The First Descendant. In fact, the whole weapon leveling system probably exists so you can keep your Ultimate Weapons leveled up.

The first Ultimate Weapon you level up will likely be the Thunder Cage. We highly recommend you level up your Ultimate Weapons often so you can keep them up to date with new higher weapon drops.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy