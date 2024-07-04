Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Three characters fighting together in The First Descendant.
Image via Nexon Games
Category:
The First Descendant

How to level up weapons in The First Descendant

You might be confused why your Ultimate weapon is only level one, but keep reading.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jul 4, 2024 07:42 am

If you’re reading this, chances are you’ve got a sweet-looking rare weapon, but you’ve realized it doesn’t do as much damage as a common one. Don’t worry—The First Descendant has a weapon leveling system, and we’re here to tell you everything you need to know about it.

Recommended Videos

The First Descendant: How to level up weapons

The First Descendant Workbench
Level up your weapons here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You don’t specifically level up weapons in The First Descendant. Instead, you can transfer the level of a higher weapon to a lower-level weapon. This process destroys the higher-level weapon.

You can do this by visiting the Workbench in Albion; it’s near Anais’s Research. Follow these steps to transmit a level from one weapon to another.

  • Interact with the Workbench and pick Weapon Level Transmission (the first option)
  • Select a weapon you want to level up 
  • Now, pick a weapon you want to use (and destroy) for the level transmission
  • Make sure you have a Precision Phase Exchanger (if not, you can research one at Anais)
  • Long press on the Weapon Level Transmission button (bottom right corner)
  • Enjoy your improved weapon

How to level up ultimate weapons in The First Descendant

Leveling up ultimate weapons is the same as leveling up any other weapon in The First Descendant. In fact, the whole weapon leveling system probably exists so you can keep your Ultimate Weapons leveled up.

The first Ultimate Weapon you level up will likely be the Thunder Cage. We highly recommend you level up your Ultimate Weapons often so you can keep them up to date with new higher weapon drops.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.