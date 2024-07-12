Modules are the main way for you to optimize your builds and get stronger in The First Descendant. There are a few things you can do with Modules, including enhancing, dismantling, and combining them.

Recommended Videos

Combining Modules is a way for you to unlock new build elements without spending hours grinding, so here’s how to combine Modules in The First Descendant and whether you should do it.

Where to combine Modules in The First Descendant

Time for more RNG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can combine Modules at Silion in Albion. He’s in the west wing of Albion to the right of where Anais and her research station are. Head to Silion, and in his menu, select Combine Modules.

Here, you can select any four Modules you own and combine them into a random one. The process costs a little bit of Gold, and the rarity or type of Modules doesn’t matter. You also can’t get a Module of a lower rarity than the lowest one of the original four.

I recommend sorting owned Modules by quantity so you can easily see the duplicates. There’s no reason to keep duplicates in The First Descendant since you can use one Module on multiple weapons and Descendants.

Should you combine Modules in The First Descendant?

Depends on how many Modules you already own. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It might be tempting to roll all of your Modules to try and get something new, but most of the time, it’s not worth it. When it comes to normal Modules, I recommend dismantling them for extra Kuiper Shards that is used to enhance Modules.

Rare and Ultimate Modules might be worth combining if you have a lot of dupes and not many unique ones, but the main reason to use this feature is going to be later in the game when you start getting more Transcendent Modules.

You can only equip one Transcendent Module at a time, so if you get Modules you don’t need or dupes, this can be a way for you to try and get something else without grinding for hours.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy