Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A Descendant aiming a weapon to a giant enemy.
Image via Nexon Games
Category:
The First Descendant

How to unlock Vespers in The First Descendant

It’s just like unlocking every other new zone.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 05:30 am

Vespers is one of the eight playable map zones in The First Descendant. When you start playing, it will be locked until you meet specific requirements. Here’s how to unlock Vesprs in The First Descendant.

Recommended Videos

How to unlock Vespers in The First Descendant

Freya overlooking in the distance
Vespers is one of the better-looking zones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Vespers in The First Descendant, you must finish all main story missions in Sterile Lands and defeat the Executioner in a Void Intercept battle

This is also the default way to unlock all upcoming zones in the game. Clear the newest zone, finish the new Void Intercept battle, unlock a new zone, rinse and repeat. 

Fortunately, you don’t need to keep a checklist of all of these things because you can simply follow the purple quest marker, which already leads you through all the zones in the game. So, if you aren’t sure how far you are in the story, just follow the purple quest marker.

What to do in the Vespers in The First Descendant

Freyna, a Descendant from The First Descendant, with her stats displayed.
You can farm for a lot of Freyna materials in Vespers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like most zones in The First Descendant, the Vespers comprises several sub-zones, which you unlock progressively as you do missions. One thing that makes Vespers stand out is its unique farming spots for end-game materials.

For example, Vespers is the only zone where you can farm Conductive Metallic Foil. This rare material is needed to build Energy Activators, which you absolutely need to maximize your Descendant slot capacity. 

Vespers is also the main zone where you’ll have to do missions to farm materials to research Freyna.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.