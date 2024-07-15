Vespers is one of the eight playable map zones in The First Descendant. When you start playing, it will be locked until you meet specific requirements. Here’s how to unlock Vesprs in The First Descendant.

Recommended Videos

How to unlock Vespers in The First Descendant

Vespers is one of the better-looking zones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Vespers in The First Descendant, you must finish all main story missions in Sterile Lands and defeat the Executioner in a Void Intercept battle.

This is also the default way to unlock all upcoming zones in the game. Clear the newest zone, finish the new Void Intercept battle, unlock a new zone, rinse and repeat.

Fortunately, you don’t need to keep a checklist of all of these things because you can simply follow the purple quest marker, which already leads you through all the zones in the game. So, if you aren’t sure how far you are in the story, just follow the purple quest marker.

What to do in the Vespers in The First Descendant

You can farm for a lot of Freyna materials in Vespers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like most zones in The First Descendant, the Vespers comprises several sub-zones, which you unlock progressively as you do missions. One thing that makes Vespers stand out is its unique farming spots for end-game materials.

For example, Vespers is the only zone where you can farm Conductive Metallic Foil. This rare material is needed to build Energy Activators, which you absolutely need to maximize your Descendant slot capacity.

Vespers is also the main zone where you’ll have to do missions to farm materials to research Freyna.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy