Conductive Metallic Foil is a very useful crafting material in The First Descendant, and you absolutely need it if you want to min-max your characters. Finding it can be quite annoying, so here’s how to get Conductive Metallic Foil in The First Descendant.

Where to get Conductive Metallic Foil in The First Descendant

You can get them by opening Encrypted Vaults in Vespers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Conductive Metallic Foil in The First Descendant from Encrypted Vaults and Encrypted Storage Boxes in the Vespers. Simply teleport to any area in the Vespers and use your scanner to find either of these (the scanner will make a different sound if you’re facing one of them).

When you get to an Encrypted Vault or an Encrypted Storage Box, you need a Code Analyzer in order to break it open. This is followed by an annoying timing-based minigame; you need to press one of two buttons (mouse clicks) in order to open the Vault or Box and claim the reward. If you fail the mini-game, you won’t get a reward and you’ll lose the Code Analyzer.

Fortunately, the harder the mini-game, the more Conductive Metallic Foil you get.

How to use Conductive Metallic Foil in The First Descendant

Used for crafting some neat research items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use Conductive Metallic Foil to research two items in The First Descendant:

Python Nano Tube Blueprint

Energy Activators

While you’ll likely want to craft the Python weapon at some point, you’ll use the majority of Conductive Metallic Foil to craft a bunch of Energy Activators, which you need to increase your Descendant’s maximum mod capacity.

