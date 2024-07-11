All Encrypted Vault locations in The First Descendant

Locating Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant is important due to the rare materials they provide, but tracking them down can be tricky—that’s where we come in.

Recommended Videos

Encrypted Vaults are scattered far and wide in The First Descendant, with some being fairly easy to locate and others taking you to parts of the map you never knew existed, which can leave you with a wild goose chase. But we’ve done the legwork and you can see all the Encrypted Vaults we’ve found so far here.

There are no known Encrypted Vault locations in Kingston, while Sterile Land has only one area with them.

All Sterile Land Encrypted Vault locations in The First Descendant

One zone to check. Remix by Dot Esports

Sterile Land is the first area in The First Descendant with Encrypted Vaults to find, in our experience, and the Classified Area is the only region of the map where they can be found from what we’ve uncovered.

So far, we have found five Encrypted Vault locations in the Classified Area, which are mostly spread out on the edges of the zone. However, there are two close to each other in the northern portion which can be confusing when you’re trying to track down the precise point you’re looking for.

All Vespers Encrypted Vault locations in The First Descendant

Plenty to find. Remix by Dot Esports Ruined world. Remix by Dot Esports Lost and found. Remix by Dot Esports Splash. Remix by Dot Esports Timber. Remix by Dot Esports

Vespers is the first map in The First Descendant where Encrypted Vaults can be found across all regions of the map, though some have many more locations than others. If you’re grinding for Encrypted Vaults, Timberfall is your best bet, as we’ve found six spots fairly close to each other.

In comparison, the other regions in Vespers have between one and three Encrypted Vaults, from what we’ve found so far, so don’t expect a huge haul of goodies if you focus your search solely in one of those zones.

All Echo Swamp Encrypted Vault locations in The First Descendant

One and done. Remix by Dot Esports Search high and low. Remix by Dot Esports Swamp life. Remix by Dot Esports A few to check. Remix by Dot Esports

Echo Swamp has plenty of Encrypted Vaults to find, and the Derelict Covert region is the best spot for farming Encrypted Vaults. There are five within close proximity to each other, although the traversal in this zone can be frustrating.

The Muskeg Swamp is also good for farming as there are three potential Encrypted Vault locations close to each other, with another spot on the opposite side of the map.

All Agna Desert Encrypted Vault locations in The First Descendant

A couple to check. Remix by Dot Esports Two zones. Remix by Dot Esports Not a waste. Remix by Dot Esports Not a mirage. Remix by Dot Esports

Agna Desert has several zones with a decent amount of Encrypted Vaults, but from what we’ve found so far, they are rather scattered across the map. The best zone is Miragestone, where two can be found on the edge of the cliff.

There is likely to be more Encrypted Vaults in Agna Desert, however, so keep an eye on this page for updates if we come across any more.

All White-night Gulch Encrypted Vault locations in The First Descendant

A few to find. Remix by Dot Esports Atop the mountains. Remix by Dot Esports A couple more to find. Remix by Dot Esports Observe. Remix by Dot Esports Shipped. Remix by Dot Esports

White-night Gulch is another area that is a good choice for farming Encrypted Vaults, particularly in The Hatchery as there are three potential spawns within a very short distance from each other—but like Agna Desert, we’re yet to find them all.

This is a fairly high-level area, so only focus on farming Encrypted Vaults here if there’s a specific drop you need. If you add this zone to your rotation though, you should be able to get a decent amount of materials.

All Hagios Encrypted Vault locations in The First Descendant

Far and wide. Remix by Dot Esports Spread out. Remix by Dot Esports Small cluster. Remix by Dot Esports Shooting stars. Remix by Dot Esports

Hagios’ best zone for Encrypted Vault farming is Dune Base, an area where we have found four spawns so far, and there could be even more ready to find. As usual, we’ll update this article accordingly if we stumble across anymore.

Elsewhere, Starfall Road has two Encrypted Vault spawns a short distance from Outposts, so they’re very easy to check quickly, and the Forward Base region has a trio in close proximity to each other.

All Fortress Encrypted Vault locations in The First Descendant

D-FENCE. Remix by Dot Esports Couple of spots. Remix by Dot Esports More to find. Remix by Dot Esports Chilly. Remix by Dot Esports Among the trees. Remix by Dot Esports

Fortress is the last map area you unlock in The First Descendant and The Aurora Forest is the best farming zone of them all, with two spots in very close proximity to each other and another a short distance from the Outpost.

Enemies in this zone are high-level, so be careful, and prioritize any other area where you can get the drop you are hunting for, as it will be much easier.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy