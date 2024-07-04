If you’re an avid explorer in The First Descendant, you need to know about Code Analyzers. This ball-shaped material is useful if you want to check out every nook and cranny of the game. In this guide, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Code Analyzers.

What are Code Analyzers in The First Descendant?

Use the Code Analyzers to open these vaults. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Code Analyzers are used for opening Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant. You may have come across an Encrypted Vault or two if you’ve been exploring zones, but you may not have worked out how to open them. Well, you open them with Code Analyzers. When you use a Code Analyzer on a Vault, you need to finish a timing-based mini-game. If you fail the mini-game, you lose the Code Analyzer.

The Ultra-precision code analyzers make things even easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two types of Code Analyzers: Precision Code Analyzers and Ultra-Precision Code Analyzer. Both are essentially the same, but the Precision Code Analyzer makes the mini-game easier. Fortunately, you won’t need to farm for them too much. In fact, you might even have Code Analyzers in your inventory without even realizing it.

How to get Code Analyzers in The First Descendant

So many missions in the game drop this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Code Analyzers in The First Descendant, complete missions. Almost any type of mission has a chance of dropping a Code Analyzer. You won’t see them in the loot pool if you hover over a mission, but they have a chance of dropping at the end.

Our advice is to simply go through the Story missions or farm other items (like the Shape Stabilizers), and you should get a Code Analyzer before you know it. Seriously, they drop pretty frequently, and we never found ourselves actively farming for them.

