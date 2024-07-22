Instead of nerfing a broken The First Descendant farm, dev is simply buffing others

The Valby farm at the Vulgus Strategic Outpost in the Fortress became one of the most popular farms in The First Descendant due to a bug, and it’s not going away anytime soon.

Recommended Videos

In a developer notice on July 21, the director of The First Descendant, Minseok Joo, made a surprise announcement saying there are no plans to nerf this farm. “So, we would like to inform you, that we’re preparing a patch without completely blocking The Fortress Outpost issue and to keep allowing the players to enjoy playing like before. However, at the same time, we will update other farming locations to match the efficiency, equivalent to The Fortress Outpost,” the notice read.

How many of you unlocked Valby just for this farm? Image via Nexon

The bug causes enemies to spawn infinitely at the Outpost in the Fortress, and Valby players can simply run around in circles on water, collecting tons of Gold, Kuiper Shards, and loot. While we don’t know if this change will give every Outpost infinite enemies, players praised the developer for this move. “Absolutely Chad moves,” a player wrote in a Reddit thread on July 21. This also means that after the change is live, you can finally get the Amorphous Materials from the Fortress Outpost without annoying all the players who farm there.

According to the notice, this change is coming in Hotfix 1.0.4, seemingly scheduled for this week. Nexon didn’t specify the date for the update, but judging by the game’s patch cadence, we can expect 1.0.4 to drop on Thursday, July 25.

Hotfix 1.0.4 also includes reduced cooldowns for Vulgus Strategic Outposts, rebalanced locations for farming Void Fragments, and enhanced Gold efficiency in Special Operations.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy