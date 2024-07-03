There are many different characters you can play in The First Descendant, depending on your playstyle. Valby, for example, is a great choice for anyone who wants to deal plenty of damage, harnessing the power of water to absolutely decimate her foes.

As the game’s resident Water Goddess, Valby can turn any battlefield into a splash zone of destruction, whether she’s zooming from point to point with her Clean Up active, diving into the fray with Plop Plop, or bubbling up her enemies with her unique Laundry Bomb launcher.

If you’re trying to unlock a new character and are ready to dive into the deep end, here is how to unlock Valby in The First Descendant.

Unlocking Valby in The First Descendant

Using Caliber to purchase her directly

To unlock Valby in The First Descendant, you have a few different options at your disposal. First, you can use the game’s premium in-game currency called Caliber. If you head into the store, you’ll find that the character costs about 600 Caliber to buy individually.

In addition, there’s a Descendant Package you can buy for 100 Caliber more that also provides growth support boosts for weapon and Descendant experience points. If you aren’t trying to spend a ton of money, however, there’s a free option to unlock Valby if you’re trying to stay free-to-play, like many other people in the player base.

Unlock through Albion’s Research Institute

Once you’ve progressed the story and unlocked the first open-world hub of the game, head over to Anais the Magister and access the Research Institute. The Research Institute allows players to collect necessary materials to build specific items to unlock characters for free, along with a ton of gold.

Valby will require plenty of different items and resources, including:

400,000 gold

Valby Enhanced Cells 422 Repton 571 Superfluid 48 Data Processing Neural Circuits One Valby Enhanced Cells blueprint 200,000 gold

Valby Stabilizer 248 Monad Shards 239 Compound Coating Material 40 Murky Energy Residue One Valby Stabilizer blueprint 200,000 gold

Valby Spiral Catalyst 519 Metal Accelerant 386 Hardener 32 Encrypted Neural Circuit One Valby Spiral Catalyst blueprint 200,000 gold

Valby Code

You can acquire a ton of these materials through different missions, loot, and intercept battles that you’ll fight over the course of your various playthroughs. It will take a bit of time, but it’s worth grinding to acquire some of the best characters in the game for the low price of zero dollars.

