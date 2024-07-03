Silent and deadly, Sharen can be a really fun character to harness in The First Descendant, especially if you’re a fan of appearing and disappearing in the middle of a battle to ambush your foes.

Sharen wields multiple shortswords she can create to launch at enemies, dealing massive area-of-effect and electrocution damage to any enemies that are caught in her way. She can also activate Active Camouflage to avoid detection from nearby combatants before reappearing and ambushing enemies with ease.

If you wish to become a lethal weapon on the battlefield, here is how to unlock Sharen in The First Descendant.

How to unlock Sharen for free in The First Descendant

Unlock through Albion’s Research Institute

Instead of paying real-world money for Sharen, you can also acquire her for free through Albion’s Research Institute after speaking to Anais the Magister. You will need to collect a whole plethora of different materials across your adventures, including a whole treasury’s worth of gold to unlock each part.

Sharen Enhanced Cells 384 Superfluid 270 Metal Accelerant Nine Data Processing Neural Circuits One Sharen Enhanced Cell Blueprint 150,000 gold

Sharen Stabilizer 192 Repton 402 Monad Shards Five Hyper Cubes One Sharen Stabilizer blueprint 150,000 gold

Spiral Catalyst parts 225 Semiconstant Plasman 453 Hardener 15 Arche Receptor One Sharen Spiral Catalyst Blueprint 150,000 gold

Sharen Code

Can you pay to unlock Sharen in The First Descendant?

Use Caliber to purchase directly

In The First Descendant, you can buy Sharen using premium currency called Caliber, which you must use real-world money to buy. She will cost about 300 Caliber to buy individually, but you can also swipe up a useful starter package called Descendant Ticket Package A.

This package will not only unlock Sharen as a playable character, but will also give you some useful boosts to her experience points and weapon experience.

