What are Ultimate Descendants in The First Descendant?

If you’re trying to craft or buy new Descendants in The First Descendant, you’ve likely seen or heard about Ultimate Descendants. If you’re wondering how to get these Ultimate Descendants, you’ve come to the right place.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about Ultimate Descendants.

Ultimate Descendants in The First Descendant explained

They can be quite expensive to buy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In The First Descendant, Ultimate Descendants are stronger versions of already-existing Descendants. They have the same abilities but higher stats, and they’re treated as different characters, so you must level them up from scratch.

Ultimate Descendants are very similar to Prime Warframes from Warframe, and just like in that game, they are much harder to get. They are so hard to get through playing that you might just give up and buy them for real money. Fortunately, with enough patience and dedication, you can earn all the materials and parts for Ultimate Descendants without spending a dime.

There are currently only five Ultimate Descendants, with more planned in future updates.

How to get Ultimate Descendants in The First Descendant

Just like all Descendants, even Ultimate Descendants can be built with the right parts. Screenshot by Dot Esports Each Ultimate part also needs to be crafted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Ultimate Descendants the same way you would get regular ones: by grinding for materials to build all the parts and then combining them through research.

Just like with other Descendants, you need four parts to make an Ultimate Descendant:

Ultimate Enchanted Cells

Ultimate Stabilizer

Ultimate Spiral Catalst

Ultimate Code

You can build each at Anais in Albion, and each part requires materials. For the most part, you can find most materials by simply animes in specific zones. Each item has one component that only drops from Void Interception battles.

Beating a boss during a Void Intercept mission drops a relic with a chance of giving you one of the items needed to craft one Ultimate Descendant part. The chance of obtaining an Ultimate Descendant part is much lower than obtaining regular Descendant parts. You can also use certain items when you open these relics, giving you a better chance of obtaining these parts. Despite all this, you can and should be able to get everything just by playing the game. It will take a while, but you’ll be the proud owner of an Ultimate Descendant in the end.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy