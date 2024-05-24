Every Warframe, including Primes, in release order

At the heart of Warframe are the Frames themselves. These artifacts of alien power each have access to a range of abilities, their own lore, a wardrobe filled with an assortment of cosmetics, and their own playstyle.

Recommended Videos

Developer Digital Extremes is constantly adding new Warframes to the game, so there is always something new to chase. For those who are curious about Warframe’s history, we have a list of all the Warframes in release order. Each one has some additional details added, and the list is split between the standard version of the Frames and their posher, gilded Prime versions.

All Warframe release dates, in order

Remember, Warframe launched in beta and is quite a different game now from the one Digital Extremes originally designed. The design philosophy has changed a lot over the years, and you can actually track this quite a bit through the release dates. If you are looking for more of a Tier List, then we have all of the Warframes ranked, as well.

Warframe Release Date Update Ash October 25, 2012 Closed Beta – a limited group of people were allowed in to play. Excalibur October 25, 2012 Closed Beta Ember October 25, 2012 Closed Beta Loki October 25, 2012 Closed Beta Trinity October 25, 2012 Closed Beta Rhino October 25, 2012 Closed Beta Volt October 25, 2012 Closed Beta Mag October 25, 2012 Closed Beta Frost January 29, 2013 Update 6.0 – we get Frost, who dominates the defensive mission meta for years to come. Nyx January 29, 2013 Update 6.0 – Frost might have overshadowed Nyx, but a nearly a decade later she would give me my favorite way to nuke a Necramech. Banshee March 18, 2013 Update 7.0 – another update with two Warframes; Banshee would offer an interesting option for high-damage builds or support-focused builds while the open beta goes into full swing. Saryn March 18, 2013 Update 7.0: The real star of this update. Saryn has been the center of overpowered builds ever since. Vauban May 17, 2013 Update 7.11 – this update saw Vauban added to the game, and he would soon become very dominant in the raid meta. Nova July 13, 20213 Update 9.0 – this saw Nova arrive, the first Warframe designed by the community via the design council. Nekros September 13, 2013 Update 10.0- Nekros instantly became a hot commodity for resource farmers. Valkyr November 20, 2013 Update 11.0 – Valkyr would arrive with the Tigris, a weapon that would become pretty infamous for one-phasing multi-phase boss fights. Oberon December 19, 2013 Update 11.5 – there was a really short wait between Valkyr and Oberon, with the deer god dropping just a month later. Zephyr February 5, 2014 Update 12.0 – Zephyr arrived, along with a new HUD for the main game. Hydroid April 9, 2014 Update 13.0 – Hydroid arrived with a bit of a splash, and a later augment would make him a great farm frame. Eventually, he’d be reworked into a monster. Mirage July 18, 2014 Update 14.0 – Mirage arrived in the same update as the quest system and the player’s own ship. A very interesting time for Warframe. Limbo October 24, 2014 Update 15.0 – Limbo arrived as the ultimate Troll Frame, being able to banish other players and trap them in the Void. Mesa November 27, 2014 Update 15.5 – this update introduced the pistol-packing Queen of damage dealers. Chroma March 19, 2015 Update 16.0 – a fun story mission allowed us all to unleash the dragon. Equinox July 19, 2015 Update 17.0 – Veteran players should remember the max-range Equinox farming of Io, Jupiter. Atlas October 1, 2015 Update 17.5 – tucked away behind the Jordas Golem, to this day I think this boy just wasn’t worth it. Wukong November 25, 2015 Update 17.12 – the monkey king brought aggressive tanking to a new level. Ivara December 3, 2015 Update 18 – Ivara introduced a more graceful style of stealth to the game. Nezha December 16, 2015 Update 18.1 – somewhat fitting that Nezha, a speedster Frame, arrived so quickly after Ivara. Inaros March 4, 2016 Update 18.5 – this update gave everyone who was struggling to live an easy way to survive the toughest content. Titania August 19, 2016 The Silver Grove Update – Titania brought the Railjack system to a Warframe and is still a super unique gameplay experience for that reason. Nidus December 22, 2016 Update 19.5 – my best boy Nidus would appear, offering incredible crowd control and tankiness. Octavia March 24, 2017 Update 20.0 – Octavia hummed her way into our hearts, becoming an absolute monster over the years. Harrow June 29, 2017 Update 21.0 – Harrow was introduced with a spooky and fun mission that was very tonally different for the game. Gara October 12, 2017 Update 22.0 – Gara shook up the defense meta and just happened to usher in the Plains of Eidolon, which changed Warframe forever. Khora April 20, 2018 Update 22.18 – This update expanded on the Plains and brought us Khora, allowing us to double up on pets. Excalibur Umbra June 15, 2018 Update 23.0 – The game’s most unique Warframe arrived after spending time on the Chinese servers. No spoilers, but no Warframe is quite like this one. Revenant August 24, 2018 Update 23.5 – Revenant felt a little at odds with his own lore but would go on to redefine the tank meta. Garuda November 8, 2018 Update 24.0 – Warframe‘s second open-world area arrives with Fortuna! This somewhat overshadowed Garduda’s arrival, frankly. Baruuk December 18, 2018 Update 23.0 – The game’s most unique Warframe arrived after spending time on the Chinese servers. Hildryn March 8, 2019 Update 24.4 – Hildryn gave us a superb shield tank, moving away from the health-focused tanks of the past. Wisp May 22, 2019 Update 25.0 – Everyone’s favorite blend of support and weapons platform landed with a huge impact on the meta. Gauss August 29, 2019 Update 25.7 – Another speed Frame, the fleet-footed Guass arrived just before his best buddy… Grendel October 31, 2019 Update 26.0 – …who was a little slower to get there. Grendel might be a hungry guy, but his kit never seemed to satisfy players, sadly. Protea June 11, 2020 Update 28.0 – One of the absolutely powerhouse Frames for all current late game activity, Protea needs no notes and takes no prisoners. Xaku August 25, 2020 Update 29.0 – Warframe‘s second community design! Lavos December 18, 2020 Update 29.6 – Lavos introduced a complex but rewarding playstyle that is quite unique. Sevagoth April 13, 2021 Update 30.0 – Update 30 reworked Railjack extensively, and gave us this beastly ghost to fight with. Yareli July 6, 2021 Update 30.5 – The Vent Kids very most bestest friend, Yareli arrived with a splash. Caliban December 15, 2021 Update 31.0 – A huge update for the community, this introduced The New War. Gyre April 27, 2022 Update 31.5 – The Angels of Zariman update was huge for lore, and was one of my favorite updates, ever. Styanax September 7, 2022 Update 32.0 – The solid updates just kept coming, as Veilbreaker introduced us to new modes and brought back fan-favorite Grineer, Kahl-175. Voruna November 30, 2022 Update 32.2 – A guest design from comic artists and game designer Joe Madureira. Citrine February 15, 2023 Update 32.2 – Perfect Frame, perfect kit! Kullervo June 21, 2023 Update 33.5 – Kullervo arrived with an expansion to the incredible Duviri Paradox. Dagath October 18, 2023 Update 34.0 – Dagath arrived with a big bundle of changes but definitely made an impact on her own. Qorvex December 13, 2023 Update 35.0 – Qorvex was at the center of the Whispers in the Walls update, which massively expanded the game. Dante March 27, 2024 Update 35.5 – After 11 years, Dante became the game’s 56th unique Warframe. Jade ???

All Prime Warframes in release order

Now, even fancier. Image via Digital Extremes

Primes are the shinier, slightly better versions of the standard Warframes. Within the lore, many of the Primes were the original designs and creations of the Orokin Era. Many Warframes were created Primes, while others worked there way up to that status via incredible feats against the enemies of the Orokin.

Warframe Release Date Update Excalibur Prime December 18, 2012 The very first Prime, this is exclusive to Founders. Has seen a new lease on life thanks to Archon Shards, for me at least. Frost Prime May 3, 2013 Update 7.10 – the then king of defense missions got his Prime version in the patch that introduced Operations. Mag Prime September 13, 2013 Update 10.0 – Mag Prime arrived with Nekros, a fun pairing. At this point, Mag was also incredibly OP thanks to max Pull builds. Ember Prime November 20, 2013 Update 11.0 – At the time, the old “World on Fire” skill made Ember the original EZ-mode Exterminate mission god. Rhino Prime March 5, 2014 Update 12.4 – The King of the Tanks got even better. Rhino Prime with the old stat-boosting Arcane helmet would birth Spyno. Why care when you can just run fast? Loki Prime June 11, 2014 Update 13.7 – at one point, Loki Prime was the most expensive trade you could make. Nyx Prime September 24, 2014 Update 14.8 – Best helmet in the game? Probably. Nova Prime December 17, 2014 Update 15.7 – The first community-designed Frame gets the Prime treatment. Volt Prime March 25, 2015 Update 16.1 – Believe it or not, there were still PvP changes being rolled out at this point in time. Ash Prime July 7, 2015 Update 16.11 – Ash Prime arrives, but more importantly, Carrier Prime! Trinity Prime October 6, 2015 Update 17.6 – You might find this hard to believe, but there was a time when Trinity Prime was meta. Nobody else could keep a team’s energy up like she could. Saryn Prime February 16, 2016 Update 18.4.12 – A really important update, this gave us both Saryn Prime and Nikana Prime, and nothing would stop them from dominating various metas. Vauban Prime May 17, 2016 Update 18.12 – Vauban Prime saw a small rework to the overall kit, replacing a bounce pad ability with Minelayer. Nekros Prime August 23, 2016 Hotfix: The Silver Grove 3 Valkyr Prime November 22, 2016 Hotfix 19.0.7 – a noticeable update as it gave us the Liset Prime skin for fancy ships. Banshee Prime February 28, 2017 Hotfix 19.11.5 – this was a funny Hotfix as DE had to stop us being able to nuke a Raid boss during the opening scene. Oberon Prime May 30, 2017 Hotfix 20.6.2 – was actually quite noticeable for what went INTO the Prime vault, as the Vectis was no longer available. Hydroid Prime August 29, 2017 Update 21.6 – This brought the Nami Skyla Prime that a lot of folks slept on. I was not one of them. Mirage Prime December 13, 2017 Update 22.7 – Nothing too exciting happened with this unless you were an Akbolto fan. Zephyr Prime March 20, 2018 Hotfix 22.16.4 – the patch gave us Zephyr Prime who would become surprisingly meta, Kroenen Prime AND full power Exodia Force. Limbo Prime June 19, 2018 Hotfix 23.0.3 – Pyranna Prime, baby! Chroma Prime September 25, 2018 Update 23.9 – Rubico Prime AND Gram Prime in one hit? Game changing. Mesa Prime December 18, 2018 Update 23.9 – Redeemer Prime dropped in and would slide in and out of the one-shot meta for years. Equinox Prime April 2, 2019 Hotfix 24.5.8 – a quiet enough patch, frankly. Wukong Prime July 6, 2019 Update 25.3 – Wukong Prime was a hot commodity as he landed on the heels of a rework. Atlas Prime October 1, 2019 Update 25.8 – an easy-access Atlas for those who hated the normal farm. Ivara Prime December 17, 2019 Hotfix 27.0.4 – Warframe was in an odd time as Railjack had dropped, but many folks were not feeling it. Thankfully, everyone loves Froggirl Prime. Titania Prime March 31, 2020 Hotfix 27.3.6 – A rare moment when all three Primes (Titania, Corinth, and Pangolin) would be meta at some point. Inaros Prime July 14, 2020 Update 28.2 Nezha Prime October 27, 2020 Update 29.3 – Guandao Prime arrived in this update, and if you haven’t tried it yet, you really should. Octavia Prime February 23, 2021 Update 29.9 – One of the strongest Frames in the game got gilded. Gara Prime May 25, 2021 Update 30.3 – This release landed between two important moments: a full Railjack rework and the arrival of the Sisters of Parvos. Nidus Prime September 8, 2021 Update 30.7 – Nidus Prime fittingly arrived with the return of Plague Star, a superb event. Harrow Prime December 15, 2021 Update 31.0 – The New War arrives, setting Warframe on an incredible path. Garuda Prime March 28, 2022 Update 31.3 Khora Prime July 16, 2022 Update 31.7 – a pretty nutty run of updates around the Zariman and Khora, making her an absolute nuke machine. Revenant Prime October 5, 2022 Hotfix 32.0.9 – Warframe was churning at this point with a constant flow of changes coming from Veilbreaker. Baruuk Prime December 14, 2022 Hotfix 32.2.5 Hildryn Prime March 15, 2023 Update 32.3.6 – Everyone’s favorite muscle-mommy Frame got the golden treatment. Infinite shields are still OP. Wisp Prime July 27, 2023 Update 33.6 – Top-tier support gun platform gets Primed. Oh, and Duviri expanded. Grendel Prime October 18, 2023 Update 34.0 – Outisde of Nourish, still one of the worst Frames in the game. (Sorry) Gauss Prime January 17, 2024 Update 35.0.9 – Still one of the best Frames in the game. Protea Prime May 1, 2024 Hotfix 35.5.9

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more