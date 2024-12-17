How to romance Eleanor in Warframe 1999

Love is in the air in Warframe, and it’s not because of the Techrot. The 1999 Update lets you romance members of the Hex, including Eleanor Nightingale—Arthur’s sister, the Hex psychic, and the woman who has (and will) become Nyx.

Recommended Videos

Finding the key to Eleanor’s heart may not be easy, however. Choosing the right dialogue prompts helps, but if you can’t get a straight path to a New Year’s Eve kiss with Ms. Nightingale, you can continue to improve your Chemistry with her to advance your relationship.

Don’t expect to get to the romance scene with Eleanor quickly, though. You need to be at max rank with her to date the telepath, Here’s how you can romance Eleanor in Warframe 1999.

How to romance Eleanor in Warframe

She’ll get inside your head, in ways more than one. Image via Digital Extremes

The first step to building a relationship with Eleanor, naturally, is getting to know her. You can’t just walk into Höllvania with a horror movie under your arms and ask her to Blockbuster and chill.

First, you need to increase your Chemistry with Eleanor by giving her gifts, answering with the right prompts on chat, and doing any of her bounties in Höllvania. She usually goes for gifts that hearken back to her past in journalism, and planters are also a good choice.

If you find the right prompt on KIM Messaging, her answer will have a golden glow, which is a good sign for your relationship. Eleanor “likes to be challenged a little bit, here and there, and pushed on topics in different ways,” according to her profile. The telepath also has a “playful side,” which led us to make a dad joke and get a golden response (though the conversation ended after that). Guess you can’t win them all.

If all else fails, completing one of her bounties each day is a guaranteed way to romance Eleanor, even if it may take longer than you’d like. Finishing any of the Hex bounties grants you a bump in Chemistry, so make sure to complete those missions.

As your relationship progresses and you learn more about her, Eleanor will start to trust the Drifter more and more, opening up with more intimate details (that may border on TMI territory, when a certain appendage is involved). You need to get to know Eleanor before you can romance her.

All Hex members have six levels of intimacy, but their thresholds vary from person to person. Aoi might be more receptive than Eleanor, for instance, or maybe you find Lettie easier to talk to. Still, when trying to romance Eleanor, keep these levels in mind:

Neutral

Friendly

Liked

Trusted

Close

Best Friends or Loved

Romancing Eleanor is time-gated, since most forms of gaining Chemistry are locked to once per day (not in the in-game calendar for Höllvania). Once you get to that point, visit Eleanor to have a special dialogue option. Because of this, we haven’t hit the romance flag yet, though we’ll update this article when we do. Until then, these tips should give you constant progress in her talks.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy