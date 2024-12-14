How to get all new Arcanes in Warframe: 1999

Warframe‘s 1999 Update brings eight new powerful Arcanes, and any Tenno might want them in their arsenal. Getting these new tools requires you to save Höllvania and interact with the new content, getting a taste of the good old ’90s.

The new Arcanes in 1999 can give you a swooping set of bonuses and act in different play spaces. Arguably the most promising of them, Arcane Bellicose, grants you heaps of ability strength based on your maximum health, so Inaros, Grendel, and Kullervo are perfect fits for it.

We’ve listed all the new Arcanes in Warframe‘s 1999 Update below, with a breakdown of how to get them.

All new Arcanes in Warframe: 1999 and what they do

Talk to Eleanor if you need Arcanes. Image via Digital Extremes

Not only do the new Arcanes have a generous list of drop sources, but you can also buy them from the Hex Syndicate for 7,500 Standing a piece if you’re not getting lucky with drops. All of these also give you one Arcane Revive.

Arcane Slot Effect (max rank) Rank Requirement Arcane Bellicose Warframe Plus six percent ability strength for each 250 max health, up to 72 percent. Hot & Fresh (rank four) Arcane Camisado Warframe Attacks from summoned minions grant six percent ability strength. Maximum 60 percent. Minions get 20 percent Two-For-One (rank three) Arcane Crepuscular Warframe Being invisible grants 30 percent extra ability strength and three times the final crit multiplier. Pizza Party (max rank) Arcane Impetus Warframe Unique status effects from abilities grant six percent ability strength and three percent ability efficiency. Two-For-One (rank three) Arcane Truculence Warframe Gaining 3,000 or more Overguard threshold releases an attack that deals max stacks of Viral damage in 30 meters. Hot & Fresh (rank four) Melee Doughty Melee Each 10 percent Puncture status chance on your weapon gives you one critical modifier. TBC Primary Crux Primary Hitting a weak point grants 30 percent status chance and six percent ammo efficiency for 10 seconds, with a maximum of 10 stacks. TBC Secondary Enervate Secondary Landing hits increases your critical chance by 10 percent and resets it after landing six “Big Crits” (orange crits) Pizza Party (max rank)

How to get all new Arcanes in Warframe: 1999

If you’re chasing one of the new Arcanes, you have quite a few options at your disposal. Here’s a list of all possible sources for the Arcanes in 1999 (via Digital Extremes):

Opening Techrot safes anywhere

Opening Scaldra caches in Exterminate missions

Clearing the Höllvania Assassination mission

Purchased from Eleanor Nightingale in Höllvania Mall (using Hex standing)

Completing Faceoff missions

As calendar rewards in 1999 These rewards are visible through the calendar in your new POM-2 PC.



The easiest (and arguably the most common) source is breaching Scaldra Caches and Techrot Safes in any Exterminate mission. You’ve probably spotted these containers in your runs through Höllvania, and they have an equal chance of giving any of the new Arcanes in 1999—and some other rewards to boot.

How to open Scaldra caches in Warframe: 1999

The supply cache is marked on your map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve jumped into some of the Exterminate missions in 1999, you may have seen a supply cache appear in the mission. This stash is hard to miss: the Hex comment on it and the map marks it for you on your screen, so finding it isn’t much of a problem.

Once you’re close enough to a Scaldra cache, however, it activates a two-minute self-destruct timer, so you and your team must breach the lock before the countdown ends. You need to find five Effervon Charges, which are scattered across the yellow circle on your map, and bring them to the cache. An objective marker highlights them if you’re close enough.

Opening a Scaldra Cache grants you one of the eight new Arcanes, plus some potential extra goodies.

How to open Techrot safes in Warframe: 1999

Finding them doesn’t mean finding the key. Image via Digital Extremes

Like Scaldra Caches, Techrot Safes also appear randomly in missions, but opening them is a different process. You only need one key for them—called a Biocode—which should be nearby. Digital Extremes has likened the process to Cephalon Melica’s caches aboard the Zariman, though Höllvania is far more hectic than Warframe‘s most legendary spaceship.

For convenience, Techrot Safes also appear on your HUD with a unique icon. Find the Biocode, bring it to the Techrot Safe, and reap your rewards.

