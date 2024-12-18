Forgot password
Warframe 1999: Complete Hex gift guide

Our top choices for gifs to buy the Hex.
Pedro Peres
Published: Dec 17, 2024 10:05 pm

The best gift in Warframe‘s 1999 update was the friends we made along the way. If you can’t find the right presents for the Hex, that is.

You can befriend and romance all members of the Hex Syndicate in Warframe: 1999. It takes some time before the relationships grow, however, and one of the ways to improve your Chemistry with the Hex is by giving them gifts they’ll enjoy.

You can give each of the Hex members one gift per real-life day, resetting at midnight UTC (6pm CT without Daylight Saving Time). The menu tells you it takes one to two business days to ship, but that’s only for immersion. Your Chemistry with the Hex changes immediately.

Here’s a guide with the best Hex gifts we’ve found in Warframe.

Table of contents

Best gifts for each Hex in Warframe

You can gift each member of the Hex through the KIM Messaging screen on the POM-2 PC aboard your Orbiter (to the right of the Navigation totem), inside Höllvania’s Backroom hideout, or from the garage. Clicking the Gift icon shows a selection of presents for each Protoframe, as denoted by their screen names on the messaging service.

  • Amir: H16h Vol7463
  • Aoi: xX GLIMMER Xx
  • Arthur: Broadsword
  • Eleanor: Salem
  • Lettie: Belladonna ~{@
  • Quincy: Soldja1Shot1kil

All gifts seem to give the same amount of Chemistry, so don’t to worry about the details as long as you’re giving them something they enjoy. If your recipient likes your gift, the “gift sent” screen will show you a heart icon, so you know it was a success. You should also do that person’s daily bounty for a one-off boost in Chemistry each day.

Amir

Amir is a simple guy who doesn’t play games. Well, mind games, at least, but he is heavily into the Höllvania mall arcade. “Sometimes the easy answer is the right answer,” his profile reads: just go for tech and video game articles, and you should be good. We’ve picked these gifts for him.

GiftCost (Höllars)
Kinemantic Hockey Table85,000
K.A.H. Game System20,000
K.A.H. 256 GPU20,000
K.A.H. Game Monitor12,500

Aoi

As the team mechanic and the Hex’s resident diehard On-Lyne fan, gifting for Aoi isn’t too difficult. Early on, the game recommends you get her On-Lyne items and audio gear. As you become Liked, though, her profile tells you to buy her spare parts and motorcycle gear. Here are some of the gifts we’ve given her so far:

GiftCost (Höllars)
The Scootcicle100,000
KineBasic Gas Can (Large)5,500
On-Lyne: The Boys R Back4,000
KineBasic Gas Can (Small)2,500

Arthur

It may seem surprising that the rugged leader of the Hex has a pastime that doesn’t involve destruction or bikes, but Arthur is actually fond of cooking. Give him practical gifts that help with cooking, such as the ones below.

GiftCost (Höllars)
Green Gorilla Propane Tank10,000
Kinematik Tannoy35,000
KineKitchen Toaster22,000
KineKitchen Toaster Oven35,000

Eleanor

You can’t gift Eleanor an Edgar Allan Poe book, but that doesn’t mean she’s hard to shop for. “I think she misses contact with nature, as well as her old journalism career,” Drifter says in her profile. Plan your gifts around that to gain the affection of the Hex’s silver-tongued telepath.

GiftCost (Höllars)
Kinemantik Digital Video Camera35,000
KineBasik Hanging Planter10,000
File-a-Style Notepad9,000
File-a-Style Pens6,000

Lettie

The Hex’s medic isn’t hard to shop for. Early on, she tells you she needs medkits, so those can be a good choice as you’re starting to know her. After that, her profile tells you “a bit of caffeine might help her in the mornings,” so go for items that help her sleep.

GiftCost (Höllars)
KineBasik Medical Kit60,000
Kinemantik Coffee Mug2,000
File-a-Style Coffee Cups4,000
KineKitchen Coffee Machine45,000
Kinebasic Pillows4,000

Quincy

While the Hex’s sniper can come off as abrasive at first, your dialogue blossoms as you raise your Chemistry with him. Entrati posters make for a good bullet target, which is a safe bet early on, but “gifts that helps [sic] him barter with the locals might go a long way.” Here are some of our choices.

GiftCost (Höllars)
Kinemantik Cell Phone14,000
File-a-Style Insta-Print Poster2,500

