Warframe 1999: Complete Hex gift guide

The best gift in Warframe‘s 1999 update was the friends we made along the way. If you can’t find the right presents for the Hex, that is.

Recommended Videos

You can befriend and romance all members of the Hex Syndicate in Warframe: 1999. It takes some time before the relationships grow, however, and one of the ways to improve your Chemistry with the Hex is by giving them gifts they’ll enjoy.

You can give each of the Hex members one gift per real-life day, resetting at midnight UTC (6pm CT without Daylight Saving Time). The menu tells you it takes one to two business days to ship, but that’s only for immersion. Your Chemistry with the Hex changes immediately.

Here’s a guide with the best Hex gifts we’ve found in Warframe.

Best gifts for each Hex in Warframe

Image via Digital Extremes

You can gift each member of the Hex through the KIM Messaging screen on the POM-2 PC aboard your Orbiter (to the right of the Navigation totem), inside Höllvania’s Backroom hideout, or from the garage. Clicking the Gift icon shows a selection of presents for each Protoframe, as denoted by their screen names on the messaging service.

Amir: H16h Vol7463

H16h Vol7463 Aoi: xX GLIMMER Xx

xX GLIMMER Xx Arthur: Broadsword

Broadsword Eleanor: Salem

Salem Lettie: Belladonna ~{@

Belladonna ~{@ Quincy: Soldja1Shot1kil

All gifts seem to give the same amount of Chemistry, so don’t to worry about the details as long as you’re giving them something they enjoy. If your recipient likes your gift, the “gift sent” screen will show you a heart icon, so you know it was a success. You should also do that person’s daily bounty for a one-off boost in Chemistry each day.

Amir

Amir probably picks up your gift before you even send it. Image via Digital Extremes

Amir is a simple guy who doesn’t play games. Well, mind games, at least, but he is heavily into the Höllvania mall arcade. “Sometimes the easy answer is the right answer,” his profile reads: just go for tech and video game articles, and you should be good. We’ve picked these gifts for him.

Gift Cost (Höllars) Kinemantic Hockey Table 85,000 K.A.H. Game System 20,000 K.A.H. 256 GPU 20,000 K.A.H. Game Monitor 12,500

Aoi

Aoi is one of the most open members of the Hex from the get-go, and she may win you over quickly. Image via Digital Extremes

As the team mechanic and the Hex’s resident diehard On-Lyne fan, gifting for Aoi isn’t too difficult. Early on, the game recommends you get her On-Lyne items and audio gear. As you become Liked, though, her profile tells you to buy her spare parts and motorcycle gear. Here are some of the gifts we’ve given her so far:

Gift Cost (Höllars) The Scootcicle 100,000 KineBasic Gas Can (Large) 5,500 On-Lyne: The Boys R Back 4,000 KineBasic Gas Can (Small) 2,500

Arthur

Don’t let Arthur’s sharpness detract you from great conversations. Image via Digital Extremes

It may seem surprising that the rugged leader of the Hex has a pastime that doesn’t involve destruction or bikes, but Arthur is actually fond of cooking. Give him practical gifts that help with cooking, such as the ones below.

Gift Cost (Höllars) Green Gorilla Propane Tank 10,000 Kinematik Tannoy 35,000 KineKitchen Toaster 22,000 KineKitchen Toaster Oven 35,000

Eleanor

Make you know what you’re getting yourself into if you want to romance Eleanor. Image via Digital Extremes

You can’t gift Eleanor an Edgar Allan Poe book, but that doesn’t mean she’s hard to shop for. “I think she misses contact with nature, as well as her old journalism career,” Drifter says in her profile. Plan your gifts around that to gain the affection of the Hex’s silver-tongued telepath.

Gift Cost (Höllars) Kinemantik Digital Video Camera 35,000 KineBasik Hanging Planter 10,000 File-a-Style Notepad 9,000 File-a-Style Pens 6,000

Lettie

Probably the only one of the Hex who could steal your heart. Literally. Image via Digital Extremes

The Hex’s medic isn’t hard to shop for. Early on, she tells you she needs medkits, so those can be a good choice as you’re starting to know her. After that, her profile tells you “a bit of caffeine might help her in the mornings,” so go for items that help her sleep.

Gift Cost (Höllars) KineBasik Medical Kit 60,000 Kinemantik Coffee Mug 2,000 File-a-Style Coffee Cups 4,000 KineKitchen Coffee Machine 45,000 Kinebasic Pillows 4,000

Quincy

Shot to the heart. Image via Digital Extremes

While the Hex’s sniper can come off as abrasive at first, your dialogue blossoms as you raise your Chemistry with him. Entrati posters make for a good bullet target, which is a safe bet early on, but “gifts that helps [sic] him barter with the locals might go a long way.” Here are some of our choices.

Gift Cost (Höllars) Kinemantik Cell Phone 14,000 File-a-Style Insta-Print Poster 2,500

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy