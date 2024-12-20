How to destroy Barbican shields in Warframe

The Eleanor Bounty in Warframe requires players to destroy five Scaldra Barbican shields. Many players mistakenly assume the mission is bugged because the shields do not count when they kill the Barbicans. However, the trick lies in understanding shield mechanics and executing precise strategies to avoid killing the Scaldra Barbican prematurely. Here is a comprehensive guide to help you succeed with quickly destroying Barbican shields in Warframe.

Understanding Shields and Shield Gating

Shields in Warframe are a defensive layer that must break before damage is taken to health. They regenerate after taking no damage for a brief period:

Partial Shield Damage: Recharges after 1 second.

Recharges after 1 second. Full Shield Break: Takes 4 seconds to begin recharging.

Takes 4 seconds to begin recharging. Toxin Damage: Ignores shields entirely and damages health directly.

Shields are also vulnerable to Magnetic damage, which amplifies damage received. Additionally, shields can be boosted with Overshields, shown as purple bars extending beyond the standard blue shields.

Shield Gating is a mechanic that provides a brief invulnerability period after shields break, preventing immediate health damage. The duration of invulnerability scales with shield capacity:

Minimum: 0.33 seconds for low shields.

Maximum: 2.5 seconds for shields exceeding 1,150 capacity.

Mods like Catalyzing Shields and Brief Respite can reduce or regenerate shields faster, allowing players to exploit shield gating for survivability, especially in high-difficulty missions like Steel Path.

How to destroy Scaldra Barbican Shields in Warframe

Barbicans lined up with their shields up. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

To destroy Barbican shields successfully:

Wait for Spawns: Scaldra Barbicans appear after killing regular enemies for 1–2 minutes. Be patient and keep eliminating mobs until they spawn. Target the Weakspot: Aim at the green weakspot on the shield. This is crucial for breaking the shield without killing the Scaldra Barbican. Avoid Killing the Enemy: Ensure the Scaldra Barbican remains alive after the shield is destroyed. Killing it will invalidate the shield break.

Weapon Recommendations

Using high-damage weapons will kill the Scaldra Barbican outright, failing the objective. Instead, use weak weapons to deal precise, low-damage shots. Examples include:

Unmodded Laetum: A reliable, low-damage option.

A reliable, low-damage option. Unmodded Aklex: Ideal for targeting the shield’s weakspot.

Ideal for targeting the shield’s weakspot. Unmodded Dex Furis: A weak automatic weapon for sustained fire.

Key Mistakes to Avoid

Using High-Damage Weapons: Meta weapons can destroy the enemy before the shield is broken.

Meta weapons can destroy the enemy before the shield is broken. Ignoring Team Dynamics: Miscommunication can lead to teammates killing the Scaldra Barbican mid-mission.

Miscommunication can lead to teammates killing the Scaldra Barbican mid-mission. Companion Interference: Companions can attack and kill the enemy unintentionally. Disable their weapons.

Shield Gating

Grab these perks to demolish shields. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Shield gating mechanics can help you survive longer and comfortably focus on destroying shields rather than worrying about your own survival. Strategies include:

Using Mods: Catalyzing Shields: Reduces shield capacity by 80 percent but guarantees 1.33 seconds of invulnerability.

Reduces shield capacity by 80 percent but guarantees 1.33 seconds of invulnerability. Brief Respite: Converts 150 percent of the energy spent on abilities into shields. Abilities for Shield Regeneration: Abilities like Pillage, Condemn, and Protea’s Grenade Fan can replenish shields and generate overshields. Companion Mods: Guardian (Robotic Companions): Regains shields when fully depleted.

Regains shields when fully depleted. Protect (Kubro): Replenishes 300 shields on depletion.

In summary, to complete the Eleanor Bounty, focus on destroying Scaldra Barbican’s shields without killing them. Equip weak weapons, coordinate with teammates, and manage companion interference. Understanding shield mechanics and shield gating will ensure survivability, making this mission more manageable. By following these tips, you can successfully complete the mission and help your friends do the same if they’re struggling with destroying Barbican shields.

