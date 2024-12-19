How the Calendar System and Seasons work in Warframe

The Warframe 1999 update introduces a wealth of new content, including the Calendar progression system, expanded endgame narrative, and quality-of-life improvements.

Central to the update is the 1999 Calendar, a reward system tied to activities in Höllvania. The Calendar is unlocked after completing The Hex quest and interacting with the Pom-2 in key locations like the Orbiter or Höllvania Central Mall.

Warframe Calendar and Seasons, explained

In Warframe 1999, the Calendar system introduces four distinct seasons: Winter, Spring, Summer, and Autumn. Each season lasts one week in real time but spans three in-game months, affecting the environment in Höllvania. The current seasonal rotation begins with an extended Winter and follows a weekly cycle:

Winter: Dec. 13 – Dec. 22 (January, February, March)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 22 (January, February, March) Spring: Dec. 22 – Dec. 29 (April, May, June)

Dec. 22 – Dec. 29 (April, May, June) Summer: Dec. 29 – Jan. 5, 2025 (July, August, September)

Dec. 29 – Jan. 5, 2025 (July, August, September) Autumn: Jan. 5, 2025 – Jan. 12, 2025 (October, November, December)

Each season includes some dates of importance where players can complete certain tasks and collect limited-time rewards.

Tasks and Rewards

Calendar reward date previews in Warframe 1999. Screenshot via Dot Esports

To Dos : Weekly tasks are displayed on the clipboard icon in the game. Only one task is active at a time. Completed tasks are marked in grey, and the next task is highlighted in green. Progress through tasks advances the in-game calendar.

: Rewards :

Each in-game month offers two rewards, totaling six per season, with a selection of valuable items: Arcane Enhancements: Arcane Bellicose, Arcane Truculence, Arcane Impetus, Arcane Crepuscular, Arcane Camisado. Archon Shards: Crimson, Amber, Azure, Topaz, Violet, Emerald. Adapters: Exilus Warframe Adapter, Exilus Weapon Adapter, Primary Arcane Adapter, Secondary Arcane Adapter, Melee Arcane Adapter. Blueprints and Forma: Aura Forma, Orokin Catalyst, Orokin Reactor, and Forma (built or blueprint). Riven Mods: Rifle, Shotgun, Melee, Pistol, Zaw, Kitgun, and Companion Weapon Rivens. Höllvania Resources: Hollars, Hex Treasures, Cheddar Crowns Cereal, Mood Crystals, Argon Burger Meals, and more. Boosters and Resources: 3-Day Boosters, Kuva, Vosfor, and Endo.

: Each in-game month offers two rewards, totaling six per season, with a selection of valuable items:

Hex Overrides

Types : Hex Boosts: Passive stat bonuses. Hex Factors: Active bonuses triggered by specific actions, such as bullet jumps.

: Availability : Displayed as a Wrench icon on the Calendar. Three powerful overrides are available per season, and these allow you to choose from a selection of 3 buffs.

:

Hex Birthdays

Each member of The Hex celebrates their birthday during specific seasons. Chatting with them increases Chemistry, though participation is optional.

Leticia: Feb. 14 (Winter)

Feb. 14 (Winter) Amir: May 23 (Spring)

May 23 (Spring) Aoi: July 10 (Summer)

July 10 (Summer) Eleanor: Nov. 2 (Autumn)

Nov. 2 (Autumn) Arthur: Nov. 3 (Autumn)

Nov. 3 (Autumn) Quincy: Dec. 4 (Autumn)

You can check out our in-depth Hex Gifts guide if you want to max out your Chemistry with a certain character.

The Warframe 1999 Calendar system provides another avenue of progression through these seasonal tasks and rewards. Weekly tasks advance the in-game calendar, with rewards offered at milestones, including valuable items like Archon Shards, Kuva, and Riven Mods. With no daily completion limits and powerful seasonal buffs through Hex Overrides, the system offers meaningful customization and encourages players to adapt to the evolving challenges in Höllvania.

