Warframe 1999 is Warframe‘s latest major update and expansion, adding a slew of new mechanisms and elements like the new Chemistry system, which requires you to manage your relationships with several characters, but it can be tricky to fully understand.

Recommended Videos

Here’s all you need to know to increase your Chemistry rank in Warframe 1999.

How to increase Chemistry rank in Warframe 1999

Pay attention to the gold text when chatting, Image via Digital Extremes

In Warframe 1999, you can increase your Chemistry Rank with any member of the Hex syndicate of your choice by engaging them in several ways. You can do this through Gifts, Chatting with them on the Kinemantik Instant Messenger or KIM, or completing Bounties with them. As you increase your Chemistry with characters, their Chemistry status will change in their KIM Profile.

The Chemistry ranks are Neutral, Friendly, Like, Trusted, Close, and Best Friends or Loved, depending on what type of relationship you want from them. While romance is optional, Increasing your Chemistry rank unlocks more personal conversation options and the ability to date a Hex member.

Chatting

To start earning Chemistry, you will first need to complete the introductory conversation with the Hex member you are interested in via the KIM app on your PC. To chat with them, head to the Pom-2 PC in your Orbiter or ship and select the messaging icon. Here, you’ll see details on every character via their profiles, including their birthdays and Chemistry rank.

You can only chat with each person once daily, but doing so will increase your Chemistry with them as you learn more about them. However, you will only gain Chemistry if the conversation goes well. You’ll usually know when you increase your Chemistry with a character via a glimmering gold text seen during the conversation.

Lastly, you can also send a special message on birthdays to gain Chemistry rank. You can see each member’s birthday in their KIM profile.

Gifting

You can give any Hex member a gift, but choose wisely. Image via Digital Extremes

To give gifts to someone, navigate to the DIRECTGIFTZ section of your PC and choose which gift you think the character would like. Prices on gifts vary, and sending them will take “1-2 business days”. You can only send one gift per day for each character, and stock is limited for each item. If you send the right gift to a Hex member, you’ll see your Chemistry with them increase in the “Gift Sent” screen.

Bounties

Bounties can be done with other characters. Image via Digital Extremes

Bounties are the most reliable way of gaining Chemistry with a desired Hex member, as it is the only method that guarantees you gain Chemistry. Bounties are located in the Höllvania Central Mall, each with a randomly assigned Hex member. You can choose the bounty with your desired character, and they will join you in the mission. Completing the mission with them will earn you a once-per-day Chemistry gain with that character.

Once you reach a high enough Chemistry rank with a member, which varies depending on the person you are interested in, an additional dialogue option will be presented the next time you visit them. With this option, you can choose whether to enter a romantic relationship with them or to keep things platonic. You cannot lose Chemistry with a character or reduce your Chemistry rank in Warframe 1999. As such, you won’t have to worry about this, even if you give someone the wrong gift or get on their bad side while chatting with them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy